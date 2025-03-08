Mumbai, March 8: A fine half-century from Hayley Matthews and a magnificent five-wicket haul from Amelia Kerr were the highlights as Mumbai Indians (MI) cruised to a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash at Lucknow on Thursday. Let's look at the top performers from the match. WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Lisa Keightley Opens Up After Five-Wicket Loss Against Gujarat Giants, Says ‘We Were Probably 10–15 Runs Short’.

1. Georgia Voll

The Australian scored an important 55 off 33 balls with twelve boundaries at the top for the UP Warriorz.

2. Amelia Kerr

Kerr bowled her best spell in the WPL, as she finished with the figures of 5/38 in her four overs for the Mumbai Indians.

3. Hayley Matthews

Matthews was aggressive at the top, as she made 68 off 46 deliveries, with eight boundaries and two maximums. She gave the start Mumbai Indians needed.

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt

The English all-rounder built a partnership of 92 runs with Matthews. Sciver-Brunt made 37 off 23 balls, with seven boundaries.

5. Grace Harris

The Australian was the top bowler for the Warriorz, and finished with 2/11 in her 2 overs.