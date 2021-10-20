New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/Mediawire): CBSE released class 10th & 12th! term-1 2021-2022 exam datesheet on 18th October 2021 on its official website. The same can also be downloaded from https://blog.pcmbtoday.com/

CBSE had previously announced that the examinations for the 10th& 12th CBSE boards would be divided into two Terms. Term 1 to be upheld objectively, while Term 2 to be carried out subjectively (the final decision depends on the conditions that time), each covering 50% of the curriculum. The duration of Term 1 exam will last for 90 minutes, while Term2 will last for 120 minutes.

BUY CBSE Question Bank Class 10th & 12th Score More 10 Sample Papers Term 1, MCQ Based CBSE Sample Paper 2021 - https://bit.ly/3jfw6Hk

Datesheet for Term-1 exams are now released. Term 1 for class 10 begins from November 30 and runs through December 11. For 12th Class, Term 1 will take place from December 1 to December 22. The exam will commence from 11:30 am considering the winter season.

CBSE has also shared the guidelines to be followed at the exam centres to ensure the safety of the students. So don't panic and concentrate on your preparation.

The announcement of the datesheet indicates that the exams are fast approaching. Students only have 45 days in hand to prepare for the exams. So, we are sharing the key five tips that you need to follow for coming 45 days to be exam ready and ensure the perfect marks.

1. Practice all the typologies of questions that are to be asked. The term 1 exam will be objective type hence just learning the complete theory wouldn't help. You will have to be familiar with the latest exam pattern. You must know how to solve stand-alone MCQs, case-based MCQs, Passage-based MCQs, and assertion-reason-based MCQs. Whatever books you have referred we highly recommend you to do your final revision with MTG's Exam Ready Question Banks.

Why 100% Exam Ready to be considered for Final Revision?

1. The greatest reason is that there are 100 questions that have been created from each line of NCERT chapter. This ensures that you won't miss any concept.

2. All types of questions have been incorporated, so students can have a good grip of all typologies of questions.

3. For quick revision, 2-3 pages of chapter synopsis are also available in each book.

4. These books are supreme in quality with lowest priceas compared to the other books available in the market.

2. Don't skip the "Practical part" from practical knowledge-oriented subjects - Subjects such as Biology, Chemistry and Physics (for class 12th), and Science (for class 10th) require practical understanding, which is more concept-oriented. The exam will be held objectively, and so there are high chances that you will get questions from practical parts of the chapters. So, do not skip practical corners and understand the concept behind them diligently.

3. Improve your time management skills -The exam is of 90 minutes duration. It will be an offline objective exam and students have to mark their answers in OMR sheet. Usually, it is seen that students make mistakes in OMR-filling and end up losing marks because of a lack of practice. To get the hands-on practice and improve time-management practice fully-fledged tests based upon CBSE official Sample papers within 90 minutes.

For the best hands on practice, we suggest you to solve all the ten test papers available in MTG's Score More 10 Sample papers for Term 1. These books come with OMR sheets after each sample paper to ensure student get real exam experience.

Why MTG Score More 10 Sample papers?

1. All the question papers are made strictly following the pattern of official CBSE sample paper.

2. Question Quality is superb and the detailed explanation are appropriately supplied to cover the concept thoroughly.

3. OMR sheets and performance indicator are provided in the book so that that the student can work on time management skills.

4. Keep your revisions concise -Only 45 days are left, hence keep your concise revision notes ready. Solve as many questions as you can. We suggest not to go with bulky chapter now. Thus, the combination of 100% Exam Ready and sample papers are enough. This offers a complete package of Chapter Synopsis + Chapter wise 100 questions and 10 Sample Papers.

5. Practice diagrams, maps and tables in pen-paper format -It is very well understood that the diagrams, table, concept maps, screen box text of the NCERT is very important, especially when the pattern of the question is Objective.So don't skip them. Follow these elements very deeply and practice with pencil and paper so that you can remember them for longer period.

As a final note we would like to convey that testing pattern of CBSE Board has taken a shift from rote learning to enhancing the critical thinking and reasoning abilities of students. This is a good move as it will help students to get prepared for the entrance exams for higher studies with ease. So, take it very seriously and give your best in the exam.

All the best!

