India vs Pakistan World Cup match is always a high octane encounter which is always met with a lot of banter and of course the jam-packed stadiums. This time the two teams will be meeting each other on October 24, 2021 and ahead of the game, an Indian fan asked Shaheen Afridi for a ticket. Little did he know that the Pakistani cricketer would come up with something as hilarious as this. As soon as the fan asked for tickets, the Pakistani cricketer started checking his pockets. Sania Mirza Plans to Take a Break From Social Media On the Day of India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021, Yuvraj Singh Says ‘Good Idea’ (Watch Video).

The video of the act went viral on social media and the fans cannot stop themselves from reacting to it. The best part about the video was that the Shaheen Afridi was extremely courteous towards the fans and did not hold back from flaunting his wit. The fans shared the video further on social media and is going viral. By the way, the tickets have been sold out within in the span of few hours.

Video:

When a fan asked Shaheen “ India Pakistan match ki tickets han ap k pass” Shaheen checking his pocket 😂 #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/jf9nLtRDdC — Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) October 19, 2021

Tweet:

Was waiting for weeks to get my hands on #Pak v #Ind World Cup match ticket… they went on sale yesterday while we were busy with moving houses and got sold out in a few minutes 🥺 anyone selling general category tickets here? #T20WorldCup#Dubai — sarahrizvi (@sarahrizvi) October 4, 2021

The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The fans are waiting eagerly for this clash and the banter has already begun between the fans and the players.

