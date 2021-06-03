New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Amidst the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally communicated the much-awaited update on CBSE Class 12th Examination. In a recent meeting, the PM has cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021.

Students have received what seems to be the 'first no exam year' in the history of board examinations, following months of online protests. The ISC examinations for Class 12 have been cancelled by CISCE, following CBSE's lead. Students will be graded according to the assessment standards that will be set.

The PM further emphasised that this decision has been taken after extensive consultations with high profile ministers. "It is a student-friendly decision, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. Our student's health and safety are of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect," the PM said.

The evaluation criteria will soon be released by the CBSE and the CISCE. According to the administration, it is expected to be a "well-defined," "objective" process that ensures fair and timely results.

What are the Objective Criteria of the CBSE Class 12th Assessment 2021?

As per some currently surfacing reports and updates from the government, students may be graded based on their previous year's performance. This may also contain the student's grades and performance in classes 9 to 11.

According to certain sources, it is suggested that CBSE should integrate class 10th board results as well as class 11 and 12 internal assessment marks to make class 12th evaluation simpler.

CISCE and CBSE schools were recently directed to report proper data on the performance of class 12 students in classes 11, 10, and 9. The CISCE has set a deadline of June 7 for schools to provide their detailed grades. The final decision, however, is still awaited.

It is possible that internal tests performed by schools in Class 12, as well as pre-boards and board practical exams, might be used to evaluate CBSE class 12 results.

Both the CBSE and the CISCE have stated that they would release criteria that are comparable to those used in class 10. Students who are dissatisfied with their results will be given another chance to take written tests when the situation improves, according to the boards.

The elaborate assessment criterion notification is likely to be issued by June 3, when the Supreme Court will hear the next hearing of the petition seeking to annul board examinations. Within the timeframes specified, the government has to inform the court of its final decision.

JEE MAIN New Exam Date Updates

After the cancellation of Class 12th Board exams, the JEE Main 2021 April and May examinations have been postponed till further notice. The new JEE Mains Exam Date for 2021 is expected to be released soon.

According to some sources and reports, the JEE Main 2021 April and May test would most likely be held in July-August.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 Examination dates for both sessions at least 15 days before the exam. JEE Main Exam dates for the April and May sessions will be rescheduled later and will be announced on the official website. Students who have applied for the same should check the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for JEE Main 2021 dates frequently.

Besides that, students are advised to not stop undergoing extensive preparation strategies to score excellent marks. They should practice JEE Main question papers and sample papers to understand the paper pattern.

Practising from Oswaal JEE Main Sample Question Papers 2021 can help in revising the basics and analysing the progress at the same time. These JEE (Main) Mock Test Sample Question Papers 2021 consists of 15 Mock Tests designed after thorough research. These include all typologies of Questions specified by the NTA. Students can also benefit from JEE (Main) Previous Years Papers-2019 & 2020 to prepare extensively.

Here's the recommended link for JEE Main Mock Test Sample Papers 2021 for Upcoming Exams: https://bit.ly/3z0ZmIc

Secondly, students can use Oswaal Topper's Handbook for Classes 11 & 12 including Physics, Chemistry, Maths JEE (Mains) solved papers. It contains tips to crack various entrance exams including JEE Mains. Oswaal focuses on introducing the best study Material for in-depth learning. This topper's handbook also comes with Mind Maps for concept clarity, Real-time videos for hybrid learning, Appendix for enhancement of knowledge Oswaal JEE (Mains), Solved Papers (For Exam 2021). It is strictly based on the latest Scheme of Examination issued by the NTA.

Here's the recommended link for Toppers' Handbook for 2021 JEE Main, NEET (UG) and other engineering and medical entrance exams: https://bit.ly/3yYVgAA

Endnote

All students are urged to keep an eye on the CBSE's official website for updates. Following the board examinations, the government is anticipated to decide on admission tests such as JEE Main and NEET shortly. Admissions to colleges that were placed on hold due to the academic session's suspension will now resume.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)