New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebfie launches 'Cruise with the Stars', luxury seacation with India's hottest superstars. Dubai-based entrepreneurs Raminder Singh and Praveer Singh, launched Celebfie, a new age dynamic fan experience (FX) platform that connects celebrities from different genres to their fans and brands to create memorable experiences. The app already has 0.5 million fans and has undertaken 500+ brand promotional requirements.

Now, to provide fans with the ultimate FX experience, Celebfie has launched 'Cruise with the Stars', an experience offering a 2-day and 2-night seacation aboard the super luxurious ship 'The Empress' by Cordelia Cruises. The Empress, India's premium cruise liner is a cruise ship owned by Cordelia Cruises. Live music, amazing entertainment, meet and greet with celebrities, curated fitness sessions, bars, lounges, casino experiences and dancing the night away to evergreen music will make your cruise experience a very wholesome affair.

Here's how fans can also win a 1+1 golden pass

1. Follow Celebfie app on Instagram.

2. Upload a fun reel on Instagram expressing your excitement to meet the stars. Tag 1 friend whom you'd like to take along with you, tag @CelebfieApp on the reel and use the hashtag #CelebfieCruiseWithTheStars.

3. Download the Celebfie app and share your reel link with us in the comment section of the new app channel - 'Cruise with Stars'.

The Instagram reel with the most number of views, likes, comments and shares, get the most points and wins the 1+1 golden pass. 5 runners-ups will also win luxury cruise gift hampers.

The cruise will depart from the coasts of Mumbai on 16th September 2021 and will be flagged off by Nora Fatehi along with noted celebrities such as Sukhwinder Singh, Kailash Kher, Mandira Bedi, Rahul Dev, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mahima Chaudhry, DJ Aqeel, Chunky Pandey, Mugdha Godse, Flora Saini, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and many more, sail around in the International Waters, and then return on the morning of September 18th. Fans can attend this spectacular experience, meet with their favourite celebrities, and enjoy live performances by comedians - Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, and the legends of Indian music - Sukhwinder Singh and Kailash Kher. Fitness lovers can also indulge in special workout experiences curated by Mandira Bedi. 'Cruise with the Stars' has a lineup of great experiences planned for fans and the celebrities involved cant wait to meet!

The experience is designed specifically to ensure a safe, fun and memorable experience. Cordelia Cruises will follow the safety protocols as per the guidelines of the Government of India. The crew onboard will be vaccinated. The ship is already being routinely sanitised, sanitisers are placed, a strict mask policy will continue to be maintained among staff and guests and for guests onboarding "The Empress", masks, hand sanitiser, and vaccine certificates are mandatory.

Raminder Singh and Praveer Singh bring alive the app communication, "Connecting Fans and brands with their choicest celebrities to create unforgettable memories." with the "Cruise with the Stars" experience, aim to amplify digital reach and enter the physical realm with its core message headstrong.

Grab your 'Cruise with the Stars' passes on the BookMyShow portal and indulge in this epic experience.

For more details please click - in.bookmyshow.com/events/celebfie-cruise-with-the-stars/ET00313626.

