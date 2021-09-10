Apple, the global American giant will host its event on September 14, 2021. During the event, the company is expected to launch the much-awaited iPhone 13 Series. iPhone 13 Series will comprise iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. In addition to this, Apple might also introduce its Watch Series 7 during the event. On Thursday, iPhone Series pricing was leaked online. Now, its colours and storage options have been spotted online ahead of the Apple event. Apple iPhone 13 Series Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

As per a report from 91 Mobiles, a Ukrainian website has listed the iPhone 13 models with their colours and storage options. As per the listing, iPhone 13 Mini will be offered in six shades - black, blue, purple, white and red. The Mini model will be available in 64GB and 128GB options. iPhone 13 smartphone will come in the same six shades but the storage options will include 128GB and 256GB.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Apple Hub)

Wanna know what’s next? Tune in on September 14 at 10 a.m. PDT for a special #AppleEvent. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/GJUsLc9cuJ — Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2021

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max handsets will be available in black, silver, gold and bronze colours. The Pro variant will come in 128GB and 256GB storage versions whereas the Pro Max device will be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: EverythingApplePro)

iPhone 13 Mini will carry a similar design as that of the iPhone 12 Mini and could feature a 5.4-inch display. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is expected to sport a 6.1-inch screen whereas the Pro Max model could feature a 6.7-inch.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo Credits: ZafryImthisam Twitter)

All models of the iPhone 13 Series will come powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. iPhone 13 lineup is likely to come with 25W charging support and a new MagSafe charger. The Mini variant is rumoured to get a 2,046mAh battery whereas the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could come packed with a 3,095mAh battery. iPhone 13 Pro Max could pack a 4,352mAh battery.

