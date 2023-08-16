NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 16: River of Design (ROD), the ultimate denim destination for Gen Z, is thrilled to announce an exciting Raksha Bandhan offer. From August 15th to August 31st, fashion-forward shoppers can avail themselves of an exclusive deal: Buy 2 pairs of ROD jeans and receive a chic crop top absolutely free.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Second Stage Preliminary Round Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

ROD has redefined denim, seamlessly blending fashion, quirk, and impeccable design to create products tailored for Gen Z's discerning tastes. This Raksha Bandhan, embrace tradition with a modern twist. ROD jeans symbolize the bond and protection that Raksha Bandhan represents, making them an ideal gift choice.

"ROD jeans make for a perfect Raksha Bandhan gift as they blend tradition with the preferences of Gen Z, making them an ideal choice for a sister who appreciates both style and cultural values. The jeans cater to her generation's taste while symbolizing the strong bond and protection that Raksha Bandhan signifies," shared Gurpreet Singh, Director of River of Design (ROD).

Also Read | 'There Should Be Three Left-Handers in Top Seven' Ravi Shastri Offers Solution to India's Middle-Order Conundrum for the Upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

This exclusive offer is available on the website - riverofdesign.com.

Elevate your Raksha Bandhan celebrations with ROD's iconic denim and cotton-based products.

In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, one brand that stands out for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge style and design is River of Design (ROD). Here quirk, fashion, and impeccable design converge to create the best denim and cotton-based products tailored for Gen Z. Their designs and fashion choices are exclusively focused on catering to the tastes and preferences of this dynamic generation. Their fabrics are specially designed and produced to meet the unique requirements of modern fashion, all while ensuring affordability. This concept of "True Cost" emphasizes meeting customers' expectations without compromising on quality or design, something that resonates profoundly with the fashion-savvy generation. River of Design embarked on its journey in the aftermath of the first pandemic wave, starting as an e-commerce company with its catalogue listed on Limeroad. The response from customers was overwhelming, leading to their expansion on major platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra. The brand's relentless pursuit of excellence earned them the prestigious title of "Gold Tier Seller" on Flipkart, solidifying their position in the market. Today, River of Design proudly partners with leading brands like Killer, Provogue, Metronaut, Roadster, and Dressberry, manufacturing exclusive lines available only on Myntra and Flipkart.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)