ATK

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 17: At times, certain individuals leave an indelible mark on others, creating an everlasting imprint in their hearts and memories. Vikram Kirloskar was one such person who imparted a unique perspective on handling loss, urging his wife to "celebrate the loss." The 64-year-old chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd passed away from a heart attack in November 2022, initially plunging his family into mourning. However, his wife, Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, shared how Vikram, a man of diverse qualities and a brilliant mind, taught her to view pain through a positive lens.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Date: From Route and Timings to Bib Collection and Prizes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About India’s Biggest Running Event.

Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar penned a heartfelt eulogy for the Times of India, expressing the initial grief that enveloped her in the days following Vikram's demise. Memories flooded back with every simple routine activity, making the decision to resume work and take charge of life a daunting task. Despite the difficulty, Geetanjali highlighted how Vikram, dedicated to both his work and family, even found time to passionately cook gourmet meals for his wife and daughter after long days on the shop floor. One of his lasting lessons was instilling in her a sense of "happiness and positivity," leading her to choose celebration over mourning in honor of her late husband.

In her eulogy's conclusion, Geetanjali declared, "I have stopped mourning for my husband. I don't want to remember him with grief and negativity. Else, he will frown from the heavens above. Yes, there is deep pain, but this is one loss that can be soothed with celebration." The moving piece was shared on Twitter by user Prakash Mallya, who praised it as a beautifully written eulogy that prompts reflection on the lasting impact individuals have on others.

Also Read | Manipur: Police Commando Killed by Suspected Armed Militants in Moreh, Several Hurt in Fresh Violence.

Netizens resonated with the emotional note, finding hope and inspiration to move beyond grief. Comments poured in expressing agreement with the positivity and attitude reflected in the eulogy. One user, touched by the article, shared their personal experience of losing a loved one and how reading about others overcoming grief provided a source of hope.

Remarkably, the article gained national and international acclaim, becoming viral over the course of a year. Its uplifting message has offered solace and guidance to numerous individuals navigating their own personal losses, fostering a positive approach to healing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)