New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): Suvarn Safar - celebrating the golden moments of Ojasvi Foundation. This corporate event took place on 4th Dec 2022 at GCC Hotel and Club Mira Road, Mumbai. With a vision to celebrate the achievement and milestones of the Ojasvi Foundation, the event was organized to honour the hard-working employees and members of the Ojasvi Foundation.

The event started with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. There were selfie booths and stalls to explain our businesses like Ojasvi A.I, FX Gurukul, Ojasvi Paradise, Ojasvi Villa, Big Daddy, Alchemist Ai and Dholera SIR LLP with entertainment and gifts. The presence of Smarty Robot made the event even more exciting. It helped in the event chore and entertained people.

Sharing his thoughts on the success of the event, Sagar Sojitra - Founder of Ojasvi Foundation, "We are glad that the event was a grand success. The experience of this event is unforgettable. There were more than 500 honoured members from different parts of India present in this event. We would like to thank everyone involved for making it an incredible event. The crowd was in awe, the entertainment was stacked, the hall was stunning, everything was just extraordinary. There were achievement awards for the employees and also attractive prizes for the members of the Ojasvi Foundation. Overall, the live performances by professional singers and dancers made the event an entertaining and fun-filled evening." The event was hosted by Sahil Zaher, a multilingual presenter who hails from the coastal town of Mangalore in India.

Sagar further added, "We launched our website WWW.OJASVI.ORG in the event which was followed by inspiring speeches by Ojasvi Group Leaders. We also launched our new Dholera SIR LLP project.

According to Sagar Sojitra, an event like Suvarn Safar is very important for an organization to prosper. He believes that the expression of gratitude is known to be a powerful motivator. Even small gestures that communicate thanks with a team environment can boost morale, increase productivity, empower an employee and inspire loyalty.

Highlighting the importance of holistic growth, Sagar Sojitra shared, "Freedom is very important in an individual's life. Especially the freedom to choose the right kind of work according to a person's capability and talent. A person who is sad and not happy with the work should find happiness in what he/she is doing then only one can be successful in his/her life. Ojasvi Foundation supports Freedom and has helped people achieve and channel their talent in the right direction. The event- Suvarn Safar was also to celebrate the success of the same. Ojasvi Foundation believes in financial freedom, self-motivation, self-confidence, self-communication, self-learning and self-development. And the event aims to celebrate the success of achieving all these for the people who are connected to Ojasvi Foundation."

Behind the success of the Ojasvi Foundation apart from Sagar Sogitra there are 6 more co-founders - Nishant Koladia, Jay Naria, Ruchit Vekariya, Dhaval Sojitra, Mayur Sojitra and Divyesh Satani a big shoot out to them. Without their hard work, professionalism, Co-operation, teamwork and support the success of the Ojasvi Foundation was not possible. What Ojasvi foundation is today, is because of them.

Ojasvi Foundation operates in different sectors like A.I based research and development, finance, education, travel, entertainment, hotel & restaurant. Our aim is to provide a proper structure to the people associated with the Ojasvi Foundation by connecting them together by making the best use of their skills, knowledge and experience so that they can move forward in a progressive manner to find solutions to all the problems of life. Our methodology, activities and our attitude is the pride of our success, and we believe in building long-lasting relationships.

For more information, visit - www.ojasvi.org

