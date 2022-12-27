Celebrating 'Volunteer Actions towards Agenda 2030' by UNICEF, Elixir Foundation and The H.B.K New High School in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI/PNN): In a fragile and turbulent world, volunteers are active in every major shock and stress situation experienced by communities - from earthquakes and flooding to climate change and local conflicts. Often working behind the scenes, they are the thread that binds communities together. To highlight such spirit and for creating a roadmap towards attainment of SDGs by 2030 'Volunteer Actions towards Agenda 2030' was celebrated by UNICEF, Elixir Foundation and The H.B.K New High School in Ahmedabad with a special focus on mental health and online safety for 180 students.

The 2030 Agenda is a strategy of action for individuals, planet, and prosperity that will strengthen peace and act synergistically to implement. These components of sustainable development are inextricably linked.

Speaking at the event Krunal Shah, Program Manager at Elixir Foundation said that "The SDGs highlight new areas such as economic inequality, innovation, climate change, economic sustainability, peace, and justice. The SDGs are global, inclusive, and represent a bold commitment to people and the environment. The participation of young people will be a major force in achieving these goals, and they should make this happen with their volunteer actions over a short period of time."

Giving her opening remarks Moira Dawa, Communication, Advocacy and Partnership Specialist at UNICEF emphasized that "The SDGs are a people-centered, transformative agenda based on transparency, participation, and inclusion. The realisation of SDGs is important for all is us. We all share an equal responsibility for our future and the future of our planet. UNICEF is committed to bringing about change, together with all partners and stakeholders including children and young people."

While Harsh Kapadia, Trustee of The H.B.K New High School highlighted that "Volunteering allows children to devote their time to something that will benefit them emotionally, physically, socially, and intellectually. Overall, when children have hobbies other than spending time on technology, their lifestyle can be more beneficially balanced. Volunteering can also supplement formal education by teaching skills such as leadership, teamwork, problem-solving, planning, management, creativity, communication, and negotiation. By mobilizing capacities and extending the reach of action, volunteers can facilitate and support people's engagement in planning, implementing and monitoring the SDGs, bridging social capital and strengthening social cohesion."

This was followed by a special session on mental health by Dr Nishchal Bhatt and an online safety session by Viral Parmar. Dr Nishchal Bhatt mentioned how the mental health perspective has transitioned and how teenagers and adolescents must take care of their mental health by cultivating positive mindfulness.

This celebration was done as a part of the International Volunteers Day 2022 with the theme of "Solidarity Through Volunteering"

