Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. is set to Transform Lives with the Launch of their Trend-setting Premium Brand

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 10: Cellecor Gadgets, India's most trusted and affordable electronics brand, with the vision of "Inspiring Connections, Elevating Lifestyles," announces its plan to launch of a Trend-setting Premium Brand.

Also Read | Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 Wishes & World Hindi Day HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Quotes, Messages and SMS To Celebrate the Hindi Language.

The upcoming launch promises a seamless blend of unparalleled craftsmanship, cutting-edge designs, and user experience integration, reflecting Cellecor Gadget's commitment to providing quality products that seamlessly integrate into users' lives, wellbeing and harmonious user experience.

In the fast-paced world of technology, Cellecor Gadgets emerges as a beacon of innovation, poised to usher in a new era in the tech realm and its new PREMIUM BRAND shall be a full range of innovative, technological advanced, sophisticated, elite class products to cater the growing demand of diverse needs of tech aficionado, style connoisseur, fitness enthusiast, audiophile explorer, tech-savvy business professional, home entertainment enthusiast, and other high-end consumers, who believe only in unmatched quality, innovative, par-excellence products.

Also Read | Svitch CSR 762 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Indian Electric Motorcycle.

Cellecor Gadgets' Premier Product Line, which is set to be launched early Next Financial Year, is carefully curated to meet the diverse preferences and needs of distinct consumers.

Smart TVs

The Premium Smart TVs, set to redefine the concept of home entertainment. These TVs go beyond the ordinary, providing a visual and auditory symphony with 8K resolution and intelligent features which aims to set a new standard for immersive, connected, and premium viewing experiences, promising a revolution in the way we perceive entertainment at home.

Smartwatches

These Smartwatches transcends mere gadgets; they are statements of elegance, health empowerment, and personalized style. Every detail, from design to functionality, reflects a commitment to premium and user-centric innovation. These smartwatches are poised to not only adorn wrists but also enhance lifestyles with a perfect blend of sophistication and technology.

A Symphony for the Ears: Earbuds

These Earbuds are more than just audio accessories; they represent a fusion of superior technology, comfort, and style. With an unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional auditory experience, these earbuds seamlessly integrate into every facet of life.

Pocket-sized Revolution: Smartphones

The Upcoming Smartphones echo the brand's dedication to seamlessly integrating premium gadgets into daily life. These devices, with their superior technology, comfort, and style, showcase commitment to delivering an exceptional auditory experience. In the palm of your hand, you hold a testament for dedication to innovation.

Justification for launch of PREMIUM BRAND

Industry Trends: The industry is moving towards integration of AI and IoT, with the rise of Health and Wellness Tech & Premium, sustainable practices, the 5G Revolution, and personalized experiences.

This forward-thinking approach positions this upcoming revolution at the forefront of the tech industry, ready to cater to a diverse audience seeking a seamless blend of technology and elegance.

Market Potential: Market potential is fuelled by growing affluence, increased per-capita income, an increasing tech-savvy consumer base, a shift towards premiumization, a demand for exclusive experiences, international market expansion, and a proactive approach to emerging technologies. The numbers tell a compelling story, with the India Smart TV market projected to reach nearly USD 33.72 Billion by 2030.

Sizing up Success, some Market Statistics: In 2023, the India Smart TV market was valued at USD 11.53 Billion, with expected revenue growth at a CAGR of 16.57% from 2024 to 2030. The smartwatch market, valued at $4.2 billion in 2021, is anticipated to reach $120.9 billion by 2032, showcasing a CAGR of 28.4%. The smartphone sector in India witnessed a significant revenue increase from 2020, reaching 3.4 trillion Indian rupees in 2022. The true wireless stereo earbuds market is set to grow at a CAGR of 34.9%, aiming to reach USD 563.2 billion by 2030.

Cellecor Gadgets' devised strategy for Premium Brand Launch

Riding on all these factors, Cellecor Gadgets' is aligning its premium brand, with very strong marketing strategy which revolves around brand positioning as the epitome of premium smart innovation and shall start comprehensive digital campaigns, strategic partnerships, and exclusive events, to connect with its audience via e-commerce platforms, and company's own sales-portal. The Company shall further leverage influencers, online promotions, and experiential marketing to maximize impact.

Further, the Company shall unveil the phases of product development and rollout, providing a glimpse into the brand's future. Teasing upcoming products and innovations in the lineup, the roadmap is a testament to the brand's commitment to continuous innovation.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has precisely planned to unveil its Premium Range, in phased manner, as detailed herein below

FY2024-25 | Precision in Penetration

Cellecor Gadgets' Premium Brand initial launch shall target Tier 1 tech-savvy markets, introducing 40 crores Smart TVs, 30 crores Smartphones, 20 crores Smartwatches, and 10 crores Earbuds. This precision penetration will set the stage for our premium gadgets, ensuring a seamless blend of innovation and sophistication for discerning consumers.

FY 2025-26 | Expanding Horizons

As the brand gains momentum, our subsequent expansion in FY 2025-26 unfolds globally, reaching 100 crores Smart TVs, 75 crores Smartphones, 50 crores Smartwatches, and 25 crores Earbuds. Cellecor's premium experience resonates across diverse markets, captivating a broader audience with cutting-edge technology.

FY 2026-27 | Sustained Brilliance on a Grand Scale

During this fiscal, Cellecor aims for unprecedented heights, launching 200 crores Smart TVs, 150 crores Smartphones, 100 crores Smartwatches, and 50 crores Earbuds. The brand's sustained brilliance paints a global landscape, solidifying its position as a leader in the premium gadget industry and Cellecor Gadgets' journey shall continue, promising an unparalleled fusion of technology and lifestyle across the globe.

Cellecor Gadgets journey in electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsources from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm.

The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the Company is aiming to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand of electronic products with modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable price.

Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information, you may please visit https://cellecor.com/pages/corporate-announcements

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)