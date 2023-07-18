New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Ministry of Coal on Tuesday clarified that there is adequate availability of coal for thermal power plants across the country.

As on July 16, coal stocks with thermal power plants stood at 33.46 million tonnes (MT) which is 28 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year, said an official release by the ministry.

Coal availability at all locations including pithead coal stock at the mine end, stock in transit and thermal power plants is 103 million tonnes as against 76.85 MT last year, which is 34 per cent higher.

The Ministry, however, is also closely coordinating with all central and state gencos and reiterated there is absolutely no shortage of coal for the power sector.

As regards the availability of railway rakes is concerned, adequate rakes are being made available by the Ministry of Railways for all the subsidiaries, paving the way for sufficient availability of coal stocks at thermal power plants.

“The Ministries of Coal, Railways and Power are working in close coordination to ensure adequate availability of coal for all the Thermal Power Plants,” the release added.

“It is further clarified by the Coal Ministry that no power plant has been closed on account of non-availability of coal. Those plants which have been closed must be on account of some other reasons.” (ANI)

