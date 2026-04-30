Business News | Chandigarh University MCA Online Students to Undergo Microsoft Certifications for Better Employability & Industry Readiness

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], April 30: In collaboration with US-based global tech giant Microsoft, Chandigarh University has launched of its Online MCA Degree program with Microsoft Certifications from the upcoming academic session 2026-26 beginning July this year.

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The launch of this Online MCA Degree program in Bengaluru was graced by Joel Ganesan, Microsoft, Vice Chancellor Chandigarh University Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam and Dr Gurpreet Singh, Director CU Online.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University said Chandigarh University is committed to offering learner-centric, globally relevant, and industry-aligned programmes that prepare our students for emerging opportunities in the digital economy.

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"Underscoring Chandigarh University's focus on future-ready education, the newly upgraded Online MCA programme with Microsoft Certifications has been designed to create future-ready technology professionals by combining academic excellence with globally recognized industry certifications. "A total of six Microsoft Certifications have been embedded into the Online MCA curriculum. These Microsoft Certifications include Azure AI Fundamentals (AI-900), Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900), GitHub Foundation & Copilot (GH-900 & GH-300), Power BI Data Analyst Associate (PL-300), Azure Developer Associate (AZ-204) and Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104). These Microsoft Certifications in AI, ML, Cloud Computing and emerging technologies will boost employability of Chandigarh University Online students. With the integration of Microsoft certifications, learners will gain cutting-edge expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Software Development, Data Analytics, and IT Administration," he said.

Dr Gurpreet Singh, Director CU Online said the integration of Microsoft certifications into the MCA curriculum will significantly enhance employability, practical skills, and global career opportunities for learners across India and beyond. "As it is very important for students to learn the new skills which are there in the market specially AI, Machine Learning and Cloud Computing, this collaboration between the Microsoft and Chandigarh University would help all the CU Online students become more employable and industry ready with Microsoft certifications. This launch of Online MCA Degree program with Microsoft Certifications further strengthens Chandigarh University Online's vision of delivering flexible, accessible, and career-focused higher education that enables learners to Move Up in Life and Career," he said.

Dr Gurpreet Singh said since continuous learning is required for staying relevant in today's workforce, Chandigarh University Online offers a total of ten programs, including three undergraduate (UG) and seven postgraduate (PG) programs, for working professionals and remote students. While three UG degree program including Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Arts (BA - Journalism and Mass Communication) and seven post graduate programs including Master of Arts (MA - Journalism and Mass Communication), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Science (Data Science), Master of Arts (Economics), Master of Arts (English), Master of Business Administration.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University Online has entered into a collaboration with between CU Online and Internshala, India's number 1 career platform trusted by over 4 lakh companies which offer more than 120,000 paid internships, jobs, online trainings and placement courses. The collaboration was formally unveiled by Chandigarh University Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam and Rachita Chanana, Placement Lead, Internshala, in Bengaluru.

"These partnerships aim to enhance career readiness by providing Chandigarh University Online students with access to industry-relevant opportunities and practical exposure. Today, learning goes beyond degrees-it is about enabling learners to stay relevant, adaptable, and future-ready. Through collaborations with organizations like Internshala and Microsoft, we are creating pathways that empower our students to truly move up in their careers," Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam said.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

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