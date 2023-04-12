New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/SRV): In the upcoming academic session of 2023-24, a noticeable change i.e., CBSE Evaluation Criteria 2023-24 has been implemented in the proportion of competency-based questions for classes 9 to 12. One of the significant changes in CBSE Evaluation Criteria 2023-24 is the increase in competency-based question types, such as Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Case-Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions, and other creative formats.

As per the latest examination pattern for Class 9 and Class 10 board exams, there will be a significant emphasis on competency-based questions. Approximately 50% of the questions in the exam paper will be competency-based, which may include Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Case-Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions, or other similar types of questions. These questions are designed to test the student's understanding, critical thinking, and application skills, rather than just factual recall.

In addition, around 20% of the questions in the Class 10 board exam paper will be in objective-type format. The remaining 30% of the questions will be in short-answer or long-answer format, allowing students to demonstrate their ability to express their thoughts.

Similarly for Class 12 CBSE Evaluation Criteria 2023-24, a significant portion of the exam, amounting to 40% of the total marks, will comprise competency-based questions. Another 20% of the exam will consist of objective questions that will assess the students' factual knowledge, conceptual understanding, and analytical skills. These questions may include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), fill-in-the-blanks, or matching-type questions. The remaining 40% of the exam will comprise short-answer and long-answer-type questions.

With the commencement of a new academic session for class 10 from April 1, 2023, CBSE has come up with a new yet great surprise like CBSE Evaluation Criteria 2023-24. CBSE has launched the new CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24 in addition to the latest sample papers for the class 10 students.

Earlier, CBSE used to launch the sample papers in July. But, for the first time, they have launched these sample papers before the session to give a stress-free start for the students.

If you are also a class 10 student, but you are yet to check the official circular issued by CBSE, this blog is just the apt place for you. This blog will help you come across all the details about the latest curriculum, sample papers, and question banks that can act as a great savior for your exam needs.

CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24:

As per the latest circular released by CBSE, there are no changes observed in the latest CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24. Students can go ahead with the preparation for the board exams just like the previous years.

CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24 comprises a detailed view of the topics that will be asked in the board examinations.

CBSE Class 10 2023-24 Sample Papers:

In addition to the CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24, CBSE has also launched the CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 2023-24. This sample paper has all the types of questions that have a great probability of coming in the examination from an examination standpoint.

Apart from that, CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 2023-24 also helps you understand the weightage of each topic so that you can prepare the topics accordingly.

You can easily check the CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 2023-24 from their official website and download it for future reference.

But to prepare well for the exam, you need to solve an ample number of sample papers.

CBSE Class 10 2023-24 Question Banks:

No doubt, sample papers won't make many contributions from the start of the session when you are not even aware of most of the entire CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24.

But, this doesn't mean that you can't go ahead and start with your preparation journey. In this scenario, CBSE Question Bank Class 10 2023-24 will act as a blessing in disguise for your needs.

Similarly, with CBSE Question Bank Class 12 2023-24, you can kick-start your preparation and move ahead with a diversified set of questions from each topic.

These question banks have the largest pool of questions that help you prepare every topic holistically for the board examination.

You can also take assistance from question banks which are exclusively designed by keeping the student's need in mind.

They have more than 2000 questions that will help you understand each topic from the core and will make your concepts crystal clear. Question Banks for Class 10 2023-24 include cognitive exams such as Mind Maps, Mnemonics, Quick Revision Notes, and More features for a better understanding of exam concepts, making learning simple.

Apart from that, these question banks come upgraded with the latest syllabus and fully solved board paper that acts as an eye-opener in your preparation journey.

The best part of referring to these question banks is that you get the opportunity to come across crisp and clear revision notes. These notes will not only help you after every chapter but will also act as a great help during exam times.

Final Thoughts

By now, you must have got an idea about the latest CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24. It is just the beginning of the new session and it's just the best time to pull up your socks and start with the board exam preparation simultaneously with your curriculum.

So, why not grab CBSE Question Bank Class 10 2023-24, and mark a new start with a new ray of hope and dedication for the upcoming board examination?

The only mantra to succeed in the exam is through practice. Therefore, give your best shot with an ample amount of practice for the exam.

All the Best!

