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Agency News Agency News Business News | Chefs Shop Opens Its Own Factory -- India's Trusted Kitchen Equipment Brand Now Makes Everything In-House Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 29: Chefs Shop, India's trusted commercial kitchen equipment seller officially launched its own in-house manufacturing unit in Nangli Sakrawati, New Delhi. This new factory is a major step forward for the company, which has already helped more than 1,000 restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens, resorts, and hospitals set up their kitchens across India.

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New Delhi [India], April 29: Chefs Shop, India's trusted commercial kitchen equipment seller officially launched its own in-house manufacturing unit in Nangli Sakrawati, New Delhi. This new factory is a major step forward for the company, which has already helped more than 1,000 restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens, resorts, and hospitals set up their kitchens across India.

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Chefs Shop have 12+ years of experience, 1000+ happy clients, and a brand new factory in Delhi -- Chefs Shop is now stronger than ever in serving restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens, resorts, hospitals, and schools across India.

For over a decade, Chefs Shop has been helping food businesses get the right kitchen equipment at the right price. The company is well known for its pan-India delivery network, ready stock, and end-to-end kitchen setup services. Now, with its own factory up and running, the company can offer even better quality, faster turnaround, and more competitive prices directly to its customers.

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This launch makes Chefs Shop one of the very few commercial kitchen equipment companies in India that designs, builds, customises, and delivers everything under one roof -- from a single ice cream machine to a complete hotel kitchen setup.

Why Food Businesses Across India Trust Chefs Shop

Here is a quick look at what makes Chefs Shop stand out from the rest:

- 12+ Years of Industry Experience -- A proven track record of setting up kitchens for all types of food businesses- 1000+ Happy Clients -- Restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens, resorts, hospitals, and schools- Pan-India Service and Distribution -- We reach every major city and state across India- Ready Stock Available -- Fast delivery because we always have stock ready to ship- Manufacturer-Direct Pricing -- Buy straight from the maker and save big on full kitchen packages- Energy-Efficient and Certified Products -- Heavy-duty, long-lasting machines built to perform- Installation, Warranty and AMC Support -- We stay with you from setup to long-term maintenance- Complete Kitchen Setup Solutions -- Custom designs for every type of food businessThese strengths, combined with the new manufacturing unit, now allow Chefs Shop to serve its clients faster and better than ever before.

The new factory in Delhi produces a wide variety of commercial kitchen equipment. Every machine is built with high-quality materials, tested before shipping, and backed by full after-sales support.

Here is the full list of what Chefs Shop now manufactures in-house:

- Softy Ice Cream Machine -- for making soft-serve ice cream in cafes, restaurants, and dessert shops- Gelato Ice Cream Machine -- for making thick, rich Italian-style gelato- Live Gelato Ice Cream Machine -- for making and serving gelato live in front of customers- Tawa Ice Cream Machine -- for making rolled ice cream on a cold flat plate- Swirl Ice Cream Machine -- for creating beautiful swirled ice cream- Popsicle Machine -- for making frozen desserts and ice lollies in bulk- Momo Sheeter -- for quickly rolling momo dough sheets to the right size and thickness- Gol Gappa Machine -- for making puri shells for pani puri and gol gappa stalls- Snow Flakes Machine -- for making shaved ice desserts- Bubble Tea Machine - This is the best machine If you are running a tea or coffee shop.- Blizzard Machine - It is designed specially to serve premium thick shakes and flurry style ice creams.Each machine is designed for heavy daily use and built to last. Whether you run a small food stall or a large commercial kitchen, Chefs Shop has the right machine for your needs.

Complete Kitchen Setup for Every Type of Food Business

One of the biggest strengths of Chefs Shop is its ability to plan and execute complete kitchen projects. With 12+ years of hands-on experience in commercial kitchen equipment and setup, the team knows exactly what every type of food business needs. Here is how Chefs Shop helps different businesses build their dream kitchen:

- Restaurant Kitchen Setup -- From cooktops and fryers to food prep counters and exhaust systems, Chefs Shop provides complete restaurant kitchen solutions for high-speed service and smooth workflow.- Hotel Kitchen Setup -- Get your hotel kitchen planned and equipped with ovens, griddles, exhaust hoods, and chillers -- all with a customised layout that fits your space and menu.- Resort Kitchen Setup -- Chefs Shop designs durable and elegant kitchen setups for resorts that can handle large guest volumes while keeping operations smooth and efficient.- Cloud Kitchen Setup -- Launch your cloud kitchen with high-performance machines at a low investment. Packages include ovens, chillers, fryers, and everything else you need to start delivering.- Hospital Kitchen Setup -- Hygienic, safe, and efficient kitchen equipment for healthcare food services. Includes SS counters, mixers, deep freezers, and cooking ranges that meet strict safety standards.- School Kitchen Setup -- Child-safe, affordable, and efficient kitchen setups for schools. Includes bain marie units, burners, and meal prep equipment built for bulk cooking.Every kitchen project is handled from start to finish -- from the first consultation and layout planning, to delivery, installation, and after-sales support. No part of the process is left to chance.

Custom Machines Built to Match Your Kitchen

Because Chefs Shop now has its own factory, it can offer full customisation on almost any machine. If you need a specific size, a higher or lower capacity, a special finish, or a unique configuration -- the in-house team can build it for you.

This is especially useful for hotels, resorts, and hospitals that have very specific requirements for their kitchen equipment. Instead of adjusting your kitchen to fit a standard product, Chefs Shop builds the product to fit your kitchen perfectly.

Fast Delivery, Fair Prices, and Full Support

Chefs Shop has a pan-India distribution network that covers all major cities and states. Every order is checked and tested at the factory before it is packed and shipped. The team makes sure your machine arrives safely and is ready to use.

Because Chefs Shop manufactures directly, there are no middlemen in the process. This keeps prices lower than the market without reducing quality. Customers also get special rates on bulk orders, a full warranty on all products, Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), and on-site installation support. The goal is to keep your kitchen running without interruption.

About Chefs Shop

Chefs Shop -- Your Trusted Partner For Commercial Kitchen Equipment

At Chefs Shop, we specialise in providing high-quality commercial kitchen equipment to food businesses all across India and beyond. With more than 12 years of experience in the industry and a track record of serving 1,000+ happy clients, we understand what food businesses need to succeed. The food industry is competitive, and having the right kitchen equipment is not optional -- it is essential.

We offer durable, premium, and reliable commercial kitchen equipment for restaurants, catering businesses, and all types of food setups. Whether you are starting a new business or upgrading an existing kitchen, Chefs Shop gives you the right solutions at the right price.

Why Choose Chefs Shop?

Superior and Reliable Quality -- All kitchen products at Chefs Shop are built for durability and heavy daily use. They are designed to handle tough working conditions without breaking down.Customised Solutions -- We understand that every kitchen is different. We offer solutions tailored to your space, your menu, and your working style. Our team makes sure everything fits perfectly.Expert Advice and Ongoing Support -- Our team has 12+ years of experience in the food industry. We guide you in picking the right equipment, help with installation, and are available on call or on-site whenever you need support.Fast Delivery and Installation -- Every machine is tested before it leaves our factory. Once it passes, it is packed and shipped safely to you. We also offer installation support so your kitchen can start working right away.Fair and Competitive Prices -- We believe good kitchen equipment should be affordable. That is why we offer the best quality at market-competitive prices -- with even better deals for bulk orders.Website: chefsshop.co.in

Head Office: First Floor/Upper Ground, KH. No. 13/19, Nangli Sakrawati, Najafgarh, New Delhi -- 110043

Warehouse: Ground Floor, Plot No. 27 to 30, KH-13/22, Deepak Enclave, Nangli Sakrawati, Najafgarh, New Delhi -- 110043

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)