Business News | Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026 to Expand PNG Network

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government has officially approved the Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026 to broaden access to piped natural gas (PNG) across urban regions, reinforcing the State's commitment to India's clean energy transition. The decision, which aims to strengthen City Gas Distribution (CGD) coverage, was finalized during a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

According to the statement by the Directorate of Public Relations, Chhattisgarh, the new policy establishes a comprehensive framework for the phased expansion of gas infrastructure. The primary focus remains on securing last-mile connectivity and delivering reliable, affordable, and environment-friendly fuel to a variety of users, including residential households, commercial businesses, and industrial sectors.

Also Read | Kerala Exit Poll Result 2026: Congress-Led UDF Likely To Return in Power, Pinarayi Vijayan Government May Exit.

This policy aligns with the Government of India's objective of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix and complements the ongoing national rollout of CGD networks.

The release from the Directorate detailed that the policy will facilitate the rapid and seamless expansion of gas supply through pipeline networks, enabling the development of a convenient, efficient, and future-ready urban fuel ecosystem.

Also Read | Annu Kapoor Recalls Actor 'Losing Control' During Intimate Scene; Actor Addresses 'Milky Body' Comment and Priyanka Chopra Controversy (Watch Video).

"The policy aims to ensure the availability of clean and affordable natural gas, provide consumers with a cost-effective alternative to LPG, expand pipeline-based gas supply in urban areas and strengthen gas infrastructure statewide," the release stated.

By accelerating the PNG rollout, the state intends to significantly reduce the current reliance on conventional fuels. The policy highlights that PNG offers a more continuous supply, improved safety protocols, and distinct cost advantages, which will collectively improve consumer convenience in urban environments.

According to the Directorate, "increased adoption of natural gas will also contribute to lower emissions and improved air quality, supporting India's broader environmental and sustainability commitments."

The transition is expected to have a broad economic impact, promoting clean energy adoption while diversifying local fuel consumption patterns. The Directorate states that the creation of extensive pipeline infrastructure will attract large-scale investment and provide fresh employment opportunities.

"The development of gas pipeline infrastructure is expected to generate a multiplier effect across sectors such as construction, engineering and urban services, while strengthening energy security and enabling a more resilient and efficient fuel ecosystem," the release noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)