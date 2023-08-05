BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Those looking to finance their holidays or business trips can now get access to an instant travel loan on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. One can get up to Rs 50 Lakhs to fund travel related requirements like booking tickets, accommodation, visas, shopping and much more. Interested individuals can also use funds from a travel loan for sight-seeing packages, dining and more. There is no restriction placed on how one uses the loan amount. Take a look at the lending partners of Bajaj Markets that offer travel loan.

Disclaimer: The rates mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender’s policies. By availing a travel loan on Bajaj Markets, one can enjoy these benefits:

- Smooth online application process with minimal paperwork

- Competitive interest rates

- 100 per cent transparency about the loan charges and fees

- Flexible repayment tenure

- Fast processing and speedy disbursal of funds

All these advantages make travel loan a viable option. One can apply for it on the Bajaj Markets website or app, where one can also get access to other types of loans and financial products.

