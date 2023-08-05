Mumbai, August 5: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 admissions window has been announced by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. This year, the applications are open for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level courses in arts, commerce, and science, which are offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and IISc. Prospective candidates can start applying for these courses from August 24, per the GATE 2024 notification. WB JELET Result 2023 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: West Bengal Board Declares JELET Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Rank Card.

The institute is set to release the date for the GATE 2024 exam shortly. Candidates need to be aware that there will be a total of 30 topic papers and 82 possible paper combinations. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Students can expect the exams to take place in 219 cities across India. The application process will remain open until September 19, giving candidates ample time to submit their applications. CTET 2023 Exam Date: CBSE Releases City Pre-Admit Card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination at ctet.nic.in, Exams on August 20; Check Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Eligibility for GATE 2024:

Interested candidates for GATE 2024 must have a bachelor's degree in engineering, technology or a master's degree in any relevant scientific field. Those in their final year of such programs can also apply for the exam.

To qualify for GATE 2024, candidates from countries other than India must have either completed or been in the final stages of their degree in engineering, technology, science, arts, or business.

Age Limit for GATE 2024:

There is no age limit for GATE 2024 examination.

The candidates must keep in mind that the GATE 2024 exam will feature an exclusive question bank comprising objective-type questions. These questions will be divided into two sections - general aptitude (GA) and the candidate's chosen subject. The question pattern will incorporate a diverse range of formats, including multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions, and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

