Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): A delegation of senior industry leaders of the Himachal Pradesh unit of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and suggested a few reforms in the state with a view to inviting fresh investments in the state.

Sukhu has recently taken over the role of chief ministership.

Also Read | Singapore’s Zilingo is Set to Enter Liquidation, a Stunning Demise for the Once … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

"We have been strongly advocating the creation of the Bureau of Investment Promotion in the state for facilitating investors," said Subodh Gupta, Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh, as per a release on Friday.

"There is a need for a one-stop-shop solution for investors which can monitor each investment proposal daily," Gupta further said, adding that fresh investments in the state will not only help strengthen the state's fiscal condition but also lead to new employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Also Read | Will Rishabh Pant Feature in IPL 2023? Here’s What Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting Said As Wicketkeeper Continues Recovery.

CII has suggested creating an Industry Advisory Council so that there is regular interaction of industry captions with the state administration.

The CII delegation was led by Chairman Subodh Gupta and Vice Chairman Gagan Kapoor.

"Issue of transport unions is now prolonged for a long time and we have requested Hon'ble Chief Minister to safeguard the interest of the industry as cartelized transportation is a big bottleneck for the industrial growth in the state. There should be focused efforts towards grounds for implementation of the Ease of Doing Business approach. A free-market concept between transport and industry must prevail," vice chairman Kapoor said.

Further, CII has flagged the issue of making industrial areas of the state livable. It said state government must create state-of-the-art living townships in the industrial areas which have all the facilities such as good schools, good hospitals, shopping malls and other world-class facilities so that industry executives and other workforces also stay in Himachal Pradesh.

CII also briefed the Chief Minister that the forthcoming G20 sessions planned in the state is an opportunity to showcase the potential and opportunities, saying this must be leveraged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)