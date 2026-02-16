Washington DC [US], February 16 (ANI): The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has announced that it will serve as an official partner for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in collaboration with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

President and CEO, USISP Forum, Mukesh Aghi posted on X about this development.

The move signals a significant step forward in deepening US-India cooperation on artificial intelligence and trusted technology ecosystems.

In a statement released ahead of the summit, USISPF said, "USISPF is proud to be an Official Partner for the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, in collaboration with the @GoI_MeitY." The organization added that it is leading the largest-ever US industry delegation to New Delhi for the event.

According to the statement, the delegation will represent more than 100 American companies, including USISPF board members, chief executive officers, and senior industry leaders. The summit is being framed as a defining moment in advancing bilateral collaboration on AI infrastructure, applications, and governance frameworks.

The announcement also included the launch of a new USISPF Board AI Task Force, to be led by USISPF Chairman John T Chambers. "I am also delighted to announce the launch of the USISPF Board AI Task Force, which will be led by USISPF Chairman, @JohnTChambers," the statement read. "The Task Force will focus on strengthening AI ecosystems, accelerating responsible deployment, and supporting population-scale impact."

USISPF emphasized that the US-India partnership will play a central role in shaping what it described as a trusted global AI ecosystem. The organization referenced the shared commitment of leaders from both countries to responsible and inclusive technological advancement.

"As President @realDonaldTrump and Prime Minister @narendramodi have underscored, artificial intelligence must be developed responsibly, at scale, and in service of people," the statement said, referring to Donald Trump and Narendra Modi.

USISPF said it is "honored to convene leaders from government and industry to translate this shared vision into action," adding that discussions at the summit will focus on advancing a joint roadmap. Key priorities include accelerating AI infrastructure development, building applications that address real societal challenges, and ensuring the safeguards necessary for responsible AI deployment.

The IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to bring together policymakers, technology companies, and research institutions from both nations, highlighting the growing strategic importance of AI cooperation in the broader US-India relationship. (ANI)

