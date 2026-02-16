New Delhi, February 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 today at the Bharat Mandapam complex, marking the start of a prestigious five-day global summit. The event, which previously saw editions in the United Kingdom, South Korea, and France, is being hosted for the first time in a Global South nation, positioning India as a central hub for international digital policy and artificial intelligence discourse.

The summit arrives amid explosive growth for AI adoption in the country, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealing that India now accounts for 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users. This figure makes India the second-largest market globally for the platform after the United States, driven largely by the world's largest cohort of student AI users and a strategic push into the country's price-sensitive market via localized service tiers.

Global Leaders Gather for Human-Centric AI

The "India AI Impact Expo" serves as the opening act for a broader summit featuring heads of state from approximately 20 countries and ministerial delegations from over 45 nations. High-profile attendees include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Government officials stated that the event will focus on a "human-centric" approach to technology, championing equitable access for developing economies rather than strictly focusing on Western-style regulatory frameworks.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the event is expected to draw 250,000 visitors and features 3,000 speakers across 500 sessions. The exhibitions are structured around three thematic pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. While the schedule includes a Tech-CEOs event on February 19 and an "all-women" hackathon, the summit also facilitates high-level diplomacy, including bilateral talks between PM Modi and President Macron in Mumbai on February 17.

Big Tech Influence and Strategic Partnerships

The presence of global tech titans underscores India’s growing influence in the AI sector. Alongside Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Microsoft President Brad Smith are scheduled to headline various sessions. Altman noted that OpenAI plans to deepen its engagement with the Indian government, hinting at upcoming partnerships to expand AI access across the nation's infrastructure and public services.

However, the event has not been without last-minute changes and political friction. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang withdrew from the summit on Saturday citing unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, the expected attendance of Microsoft founder Bill Gates has drawn criticism from Opposition MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who questioned the government’s decision to platform him. Mr Gates is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday to meet with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding digital health initiatives.

Economic Impact and Educational Dominance

India's rapid transition into an AI-first market is reflected in the aggressive competition between global firms. Google recently offered Indian students a free one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan, while OpenAI's ChatGPT Go tier was also made free for a year to capture the youth demographic. India currently leads global usage of Google's Gemini for learning purposes, highlighting a shift in how the country's young population interacts with educational tools.

Despite the high user numbers, the summit will address the challenge of converting widespread adoption into sustained economic gain. The Indian government’s IndiaAI Mission seeks to bridge this gap by expanding local computing capacity and supporting home-grown startups. Sam Altman warned that without democratised access, the economic benefits of AI could remain concentrated, urging for infrastructure that supports widespread, inclusive adoption across emerging markets.

