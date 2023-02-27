Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on Monday and discussed the strengths of Odisha as an investment destination.

"CM (chief minister) Naveen Patnaik met with Mukesh Ambani to discuss the strengths of Odisha as an investment destination, and the future investment plans of Reliance Industries Limited in the state," according to a statement from the state government.

According to the statement, CM Patnaik will engage with leading industrialists from the region through government-to-business (G2B) meetings during his visit to Mumbai on Monday to discuss investment opportunities and boosting industrial growth in Odisha.

In December last year, the state of Odisha got investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore through its investment summit -- Make in Odisha Conclave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. These investments have the potential of generating 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment, he said.

Naveen Patnaik had said, "I am happy to announce that the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment. It's heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post-Covid scenario." (ANI)

