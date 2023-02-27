Mumbai, February 27: Holi 2023 is right around the corner and for smooth celebrations, Mumbai police on Monday issued a Prohibitory Order regarding the "festival of colour". The police have banned the use of obscene songs, slogans, and words to avoid any communal tension and breach of peace during the Holi celebration. The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

According to the police order, the city will celebrate Holi, Dhulivandan, and Rang Panchami festivals from March 5, 2023, to March 11, 2023. During this holy period, acts of sprinkling coloured water, indiscriminately, and obscene utterances in public places, that may lead to communal tension and breach of the public peace, will be a punishable offence. Holi 2023: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains Across India To Clear Holiday Rush, Check Dates, Timings and Other Details Here.

Apart from songs and slogans, the use of inappropriate gestures, display of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects or things which may offend dignity, decency or morality has been prohibited. The police have also banned the throwing of colours, balloons, coloured or plain water on pedestrians, which is the biggest menace during the festival. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government to Revise Employees’ DA, DR After Holi 2023, Says Report.

The person found flouting these orders shall be punished under section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the order stated. The city police will also conduct patrolling and intensify its campaign against drunk driving. Police presence will be beefed up around beaches and spots, where the footfall is high during Holi.

