New Delhi [India], May 29: Prakash Kumar, a veteran and leader of digital media industry has joined Cyber Media Research and Services Limited (CMRSL) as the Head - Publisher Business. He will be given the charter of expanding our expanding offerings for Publisher clients, and exploring new growth avenues.

Previously he was the Head of Digital Media of Prabhat Khabar for around 4 years, where he led the digital team growth from 5 million active users to 25 million current active user base. He revamped the digital wing of PrabhatKhabar and under his visionary leadership PrabhatKhabar has grown into the leading national digital player.

With over 13 years of experience in digital media & marketing across various roles & positions, he has worked with great brands like Value First, Dainik Bhaskar, Dish TV, among others. This is Prakash's second stint with CyberMedia, having earlier spent in 2016-17 as the Manager of Digital Services.

With himself, Prakash brings a deep expertise and proven experience in building Media strategies, Marketing Analytics, Product Management, Mar-Tech & Publisher Monetization.

Dhaval Gupta - Managing Director, - '' Technology and innovation are driving change in the publishing industry. It is an exciting time filled with many opportunities, and we feel CMRSL through its auxoads.com platform, is well poised for growth. Prakash is a proven industry leader. With Prakash leading the team, we are looking towards increasing our footprint within India and across international markets as well.''

Prakash Kumar, Head - Publisher Business -"In digital economy information the new currency. With digital industry at another inflection point, CMRSL is uniquely positioned to add value and facilitate new opportunity for the adtech ecosystem. With CMRSL we will enhance our offerings and continue to provide best in class products and services to our clients."

CMRSL is an AI/ML technology driven digital marketing, data analytics, programmatic media buying and publisher monetization solution company established in 1996, New Delhi, India. The company's technology stack includes products such as - Cyber Ads, CM Galaxy, Auxo Ads and CMR.

One of the AI-driven product include - Auxo Ads which is a publisher monetization platform focuses on simplifying decision-making through data analytics and helping the team of experts by managing their ad operations. For more information about Auxo Ads-https://auxoads.com

