Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: Mudrex, a leading Indian crypto exchange, announced the rollout of INR-margined crypto futures, marking a significant step toward simplifying trading for participants in India's fast-growing digital asset market.

The offering allows users to trade crypto directly in Indian Rupees (INR), eliminating the need to first convert funds into stablecoins such as USDT. The move is designed to make crypto participation more efficient and aligned with how traders in India naturally manage their capital.

Addressing structural inefficiencies

Crypto markets have traditionally been built around global stablecoin infrastructure. While functional, this model often felt disconnected from the needs of Indian traders, who think, save, deploy capital, and measure outcomes in INR.

Indian traders typically had to deposit funds in INR and convert them into USDT, measure margins and fees in USDT, and convert returns back into INR for withdrawal, creating capital inefficiencies and reducing effective returns.

With INR-margined crypto futures, Mudrex has reduced the layers of transactions, providing Indian traders with an experience more aligned with how they manage funds, along with a clearer picture of effective returns.

Reflecting the maturity of India's crypto market

India's digital asset ecosystem has evolved rapidly, with traders becoming more sophisticated in their strategies and expectations. As participation deepens, the demand has moved beyond access to efficiency.

"India's crypto market has matured significantly in the past few years. However, the available infrastructure was not designed with India's local realities in mind. With this rollout, we are removing unnecessary complexity and allowing traders to operate in their native currency," said Edul Patel, CEO, Mudrex.

The shift reflects Mudrex's broader philosophy of localising global crypto infrastructure for Indian participants. By reducing reliance on stablecoin conversion cycles, Mudrex aims to make crypto participation more transparent and operationally efficient for traders in India.

"Our goal is not just to offer another feature, but to refine how crypto works for Indian traders and investors," Patel added. "We see this as an important evolution in making advanced tools more practical and accessible."

The company plans to complement the rollout with education-led initiatives and product enhancements aimed at helping traders navigate crypto markets responsibly while benefiting from a simpler operational framework.

About Mudrex

Mudrex is India's leading crypto exchange, serving over 3 million users with ₹500+ crore in assets under management. Registered with FIU-IND under PMLA, Mudrex combines institutional-grade compliance with retail accessibility, offering structured investment and derivative products that make crypto participation simpler, safer, and more transparent. Mudrex operates in complete compliance with Indian laws and is committed to establishing stock exchange-level standards for India's crypto ecosystem.

