PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: 'There is no health without Oral Health.' On the occasion of World Health Day, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is strengthening its Oral Health Movement to make preventive dental care more accessible, enabling people across India to access expert guidance by offering free dental check-ups. The initiative builds on the movement's success in 2024-25, which has already facilitated over 4.5 million dental screenings nationwide, encouraging more Indians to take proactive steps toward better oral health.

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Statistics reveal that 9/10 Indians suffer from Oral Health issues. Shifting consumption habits--including increased intake of sweets and processed foods--coupled with the fact that 80% of urban Indians don't brush at night and half of the rural population does not brush daily, contribute to this alarming statistic. While experts recommend visiting a dentist every six months, this issue is compounded by the abysmally low rate of dentist visits in India--only 9% of Indians visit a dentist annually.

To bridge this gap, Colgate, in partnership with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), has onboarded 63,000 Dentists, thereby enabling dentist access through one of the country's largest consumer touchpoints: the Colgate pack. By scanning the QR code available on any Colgate Toothpaste pack, consumers can complete a brief assessment and receive a personalized Dental Screening Report. The platform then provides options of participating dentists in their pincode for a free consultation.

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However one major issue that India faces is the Dentist availability in Rural areas. Rural India has one of the poorest dentist:patient ratios (1:250000). This means that an average person in the country's villages will need to travel anywhere between 50-150 Kms. to access a dentist - and hence majority do not even see this as a viable option - continuing to suffer silently.

To combat this, Colgate has also integrated Virtual Consultation option by tying up with Bajaj Health into the platform to ensure physical distance does not become a barrier for people to access the dentist, with Colgate becoming the bridge between the common man and Professional care

Colgate continues to work closely with the dental community to champion preventive care, By combining technology, everyday touchpoints, and expert guidance, the Oral Health Movement aims to make dental professionals more accessible while driving a long-term shift toward early diagnosis and better Oral Health for all.

Speaking on the initiative, Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said: "Our country has a crisis of apathy - 9/10 Indians suffer from a dental problem, only 1/10 visit a dentist. To aid the shift from 'reactive repair' to 'proactive care', we're removing all friction by offering free dental checkups to every Indian. Just scan the QR code on any of our Colgate Toothpaste packs, avail a free dental screening report and a free dental consultation with a dentist. What makes this service a game changer is its massive reach. People can either opt for a physical consultation with any one of our 63k partner dentists, or choose a virtual consultation, making this an oral health program with unprecedented universal impact."

Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General, IDA, adds, "Providing free Dentist access at such a massive scale, across India, is a powerful catalyst for change. IDA is proud to partner with Colgate, in this first-of-its-kind initiative to improve Oral Health across the length and breadth of our country, by bridging this access gap."

Preventive care begins with a simple nudge. By embedding dentist access into the everyday consumer journey, Colgate is encouraging Indians to rethink their approach to oral health and act before problems arise.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

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