80% above 80%. 50% above 90%. These aren't outliers--they're outcomes of a learning culture built on joy, rigour, and trust

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17: Vidyashilp Academy is proud to announce the exceptional results of its ICSE and ISC students for the academic year 2024-25. This year's performance goes beyond individual brilliance to highlight what Vidyashilp stands for--a nurturing environment where every learner is empowered to realise their potential.

1.The ICSE Grade X cohort witnessed remarkable outcomes:

-80% of students scored above 80%, and 50% scored above 90%, with the overall school average at 88.2% across 170 students.

2.The ISC Grade XII batch also performed commendably:

- 64% of students scored above 80%, and

3.The overall average stood at 82.9% for a cohort of 56 students.

These results are a testament to Vidyashilp Academy's approach to holistic education--where academic learning coexists with personal growth, co-curricular involvement, and the cultivation of self-driven learners.

"At Vidyashilp, success is never about a single topper--it's about how far every student grows. This year's results reflect that beautifully. With 80% of our students scoring above 80%, we are proud not just of the high scores, but of the consistency and balance across the cohort. Every learner matters here, and that is what drives us," said Dr. Kiran Pai, Managing Director, Vidyashilp Education Group (VSEG).

"We are proud not just of the toppers, but of the collective spirit of our students," said Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of the School, Vidyashilp Academy "The fact that so many students achieved outstanding results while staying deeply involved in co-curricular and leadership roles speaks to the strength of our learning culture--where every student is encouraged to rise."

Top ICSE Performers

Shloka Maruthi - 98.8%Ritvik Khemka & Sweeya Divi - 98.6%Arya Kedia & Risha Michelle Castelino - 98.4%Sanjay Prakash - 98.2%Aadya Kanchan - 98%

Top ISC Performers

Tanya Kamod Ravidas - 99%Disha Reddy - 98%Mohammed Zidhan Azhar - 96%Janani Kannan Ramesh - 95.7%Amber Shivhare & Bhavan Basker - 95.5%Agastya Raghavan - 95%

The Academy credits this success to its educators' commitment, the deep trust of parents, and the school's learning ecosystem that champions intrinsic motivation over academic pressure. Students were encouraged to develop consistent study habits and take ownership of their learning journeys--reflected in both their scores and the quiet confidence with which they carry themselves.

As Vidyashilp Academy continues its commitment to nurturing future-ready learners, these results mark a meaningful milestone in its journey--one where academic outcomes are an outcome of learning that's joyful, relevant, and real.

About Vidyashilp Academy

Established in 1996, Vidyashilp Academy under the Vidyashilp Education Group, is recognised for its academic excellence, progressive pedagogy, and global outlook. While offering the rigorous ICSE curriculum, the Academy is equally known for its interdisciplinary approach, holistic development programs, and student-led initiatives that extend learning beyond the classroom.

The school blends strong academic foundations with experiential learning, integrating technology, arts, design thinking, and life skills into its core offerings. Through international collaborations, exchange programs, and a culturally diverse student body, Vidyashilp nurtures a global mindset while remaining rooted in Indian values.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, a commitment to innovation, and a legacy of shaping responsible leaders, Vidyashilp Academy stands as a beacon for education that empowers, inspires, and transforms.

For more details, please contact:

Priyadarshini SK on +91 99863 77989/ Priyadarshini.sk@vidyashilp.com

