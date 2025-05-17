Delhi Capitals will be hosting an in-form Gujarat Titans next in the 60th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match will be the 12th game for both sides in the ongoing tournament. Ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match, the hosts have 13 points from 11 matches, while the visitors are cruising fine with 16 points from 11 matches. The Capitals are winless in their last three IPL 2025 fixtures, while the Titans have won four of their last five games. IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk Was Most Shaken Amongst Delhi Capitals Players After PBKS vs DC Game Was Called Off in Dharamsala, Reveals Australian Cricketer’s Childhood Coach.

The Delhi Capitals started the Indian Premier League season 18 in the best way possible, winning all their first four matches. But with just one win in their last five IPL 2025 games, it's a tough road to qualifiers for them. They should be treating the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match as a must-win, otherwise, their hopes of qualifying will grow slimmer. Gujarat Titans have maintained their good form, and have a dominating +0.793 NRR, while DC have of +0.362.

Delhi Weather Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, May 17. The weather in Delhi is expected to be warm. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but it should get a bit cooler to 33 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 59.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is expected to be a bit difficult to bat on, with low bounce on the surface appearing lately. However, as the ground dimensions are short, the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match is expected to be a neutral zone for both batters and bowlers.

