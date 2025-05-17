Cupertino, May 17: iPhone 17 series is a highly anticipated Apple smartphone lineup that the brand enthusiasts, fans and customers have been waiting for. Apple will likely start releasing its upcoming smartphones' trailers near the launch date. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include five models -iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e (which will launch in 2026).

Ahead of the official launch, several leaks have hinted at the design of each smartphone. The iPhone 17 Air will have a slim design due to its 5.5mm to 6.25mm rumoured thickness, and the iPhone 17 Pro series will have a revamped design, especially around the camera module. The leaked renders suggested that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max would have a rectangular-shaped bump on the rear. The iPhone 17 will continue to use the same dual-camera module design as the iPhone 16 base model. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Confirmed To Launch Globally on May 27 in Two Colours Alongside Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Smartphones; Check Expected Specifications, Price.

iPhone 17 Air Battery Details

As per the latest leak, iPhone 17 Air could have an advanced silicon-anode battery technology that would help the device save up to 15% power during usage. According to a report by Macrumors, Apple's Japanese supplier TDK could start shipment of its new silicon-anode batteries at the end of June 2025. The company confirmed shipping the high-density batteries soon.

iPhone 17 Series - Display, Battery, Processor and Other Specifications

The iPhone 17 base model is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the same as the iPhone 17 Pro. It may use the A19 chip, while the Pro model gets the A19 Pro. The iPhone 17 Air could offer a 6.7-inch screen, and the Pro Max may have the largest at 6.9 inches. All are likely to ship with iOS 19. POVA Curve 5G Smartphone Launching Soon in India, Likely To Come With 144Hz Display; Check Details Here.

The iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto camera setup, while the Pro Max could get a triple 48MP rear camera system. Both may include a 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a 48MP rear and 24MP front camera, and the base iPhone 17 model may offer 48MP + 12MP rear and 12MP front cameras.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).