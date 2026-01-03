HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 3: Collegedunia, India's largest student review platform, is all set to host the Mega Career Carnival 2026 at three major cities: New Delhi on 11-12 April 2026, Patna on 25-26 April 2026, and Bengaluru on 23-24 May 2026, after witnessing great response across its Delhi and Bengaluru editions in the last two years. The students have been assisted with free career counselling, psychometric tests and one-on-one counselling with college representatives from 100+ Universities/colleges.

In the Delhi 2024 event, there were around 8,680 footfalls, out of which 2,990 students took the psychometric tests, 7,000+ counselling sessions were conducted, and there was participation from 86 leading exhibitors. This number grew further in Delhi 2025, attracting 8,981 students, 3,835+ psychometric assessments, 7,317 counselling sessions, and 70+ universities and institutions showcasing their programs.

Bengaluru also had equally strong engagement. Bengaluru 2024 saw 3,680 attendees, out of which 2,505 took the psychometric tests, and conducted 3,240 counselling sessions, supported by 70 exhibitors.

The Bengaluru 2025 event had a footfall of 4,112 students with 1,420 assessments, along with 2,465 counselling sessions, and 70+ top colleges participating.

With good engagement and a successful event at Delhi and Bengaluru over the last two years, Collegedunia is expanding the Mega Career Carnival 2026 to Patna, where it expects the same number of footfall and student engagement similar to its previous editions.

The Patna date and venue is now finalised and will take place on 25-26 April 2026 at Hotel The Panache, Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

Regarding the fair, Sahil Chalana, Founder & CEO of Collegedunia, said, "Collegedunia consistently endeavours to assist students in making informed career choices by providing verified reviews from alumni. Encouraged by the positive feedback from both students and exhibiting institutes, Collegedunia is thrilled to announce the return of this annual event, promising a more enriching experience. Students and their families are invited to join us for an exciting day filled with learning, networking, and career exploration."

Why Attend Collegedunia Mega Career Carnival 2026?The Collegedunia Mega Career Carnival 2026 will be the biggest and most glamorous of all. It provides detailed information in which students will be in a position to learn about various career paths. Scientific tests help students to realize their capabilities and adopt expert advice on selecting courses and colleges.

Key Highlights of the Event

The carnival also has a series of features that render it an irresistible event to both students and parents alike.

* Free Career Counselling: Professional advisors are present throughout the event. Students can discuss with them about their dream career and goals which would benefit them in order to make decisions in the future. * Psychometric Testing: Students should understand their personality traits and interests before deciding on the right career choice. The carnival also offers professional psychometric tests so that students can determine what their strengths are by nature.* Scholarship opportunities: The event provides up to 100% scholarships. The scholarship opportunities in the event bring quality education to deserving students irrespective of their financial status. * On-the-Spot Admissions: A chance is given to the students to communicate with the representatives of leading institutions. They are able to earn instant admissions. This removes the long application procedures and eliminates the stress associated with admission.* Meet with 100+ Universities/Colleges: Students will be able to meet 7 Interact with 100+ colleges, universities, and explore all the courses in one platform. It saves time and effort, and gives detailed information to compare.* Expert Interactions: The carnival will include activities with industry experts, academicians and accomplished professionals. They exchange useful information on different career areas. This assists students in knowing how their education can be applied in the real world.

Collegedunia Mega Career Carnival 2026 Upcoming Events Dates and Venues

Collegedunia Mega Career Carnival 2026 will cover three highly selected locations. This will guarantee high coverage and accessibility for students across regions in India.

* New Delhi: 11-12 April 2026 at Pragati Maidan, accessible to students across NCR and neighbouring states.* Patna: 25-26 April 2026 at Hotel The Panache, Gandhi Maidan, focused on empowering students from Bihar and Eastern India.* Bengaluru: 23-24 May 2026 at Gayatri Vihar Sagar, Palace Grounds, ideal for students aspiring toward technology, management, and modern disciplines.

Who Should Attend?

The Collegedunia Mega Career Carnival 2026 aims at students across different levels of education. This event can be beneficial to you, whether you are a high school student going to an undergraduate program or a graduate student considering a postgraduate program. Resourceful materials will be available to anyone wishing to change careers.

The parents play an important role in the choice of education of their children. The carnival provides an atmosphere in which families are able to talk things over with specialists and make joint choices pertaining to the future.

The Collegedunia Advantage

Collegedunia is the leading educational portal and search engine in India that helps millions of students in making the right choices. It offers information on colleges, courses, exams, and admissions in India and abroad, offering details on rankings, fees, cutoffs, reviews, and application guidance to simplify higher education choices.

The Mega Career Carnival will be a follow-up to this promise. It takes the online world to the real world, where learners can interact in person.

Making the Most of Your Visit

Students are advised to come prepared to enjoy the full benefits of attending the Mega Career Carnival 2026. Come with queries on what you find interesting, your school work, an open heart and mind to discuss any possibilities. It would be wise to read in advance about colleges and courses. This way, you have the opportunity to talk to exhibitors and counsellors more directly.

Use the psychometric tests at the start of the event. Don't be afraid of visiting various college booths. Ask questions on curriculum, placement record, infrastructure, student life and research propositions.

Bring original papers such as mark sheets, identification proof and passport-size photographs. These may be needed in on-site admissions. Most of all, involve your parents in the process of decision-making. Inspire them to visit sessions and talk to counsellors.

A Step Toward Your Dreams

The Mega Career Carnival 2026 is not just an event. It is a chance to make practical moves towards your dreams. The modern world has never been more competitive, and career choice keeps changing every day. You may require financial aid in the form of scholarships, or you may just want to know what is out there. The Mega Career Carnival 2026 is meant for you. Its track record, increasing attendance and successful performance by previous attendees qualify it as a reliable platform.Do not miss this opportunity to study and learn, and find a place in an institution of your choice. The Mega Career Carnival will be waiting for you at New Delhi, Patna and Bengaluru. For your dream career with Collegedunia Career Carnival. Visit the Website for more details- https://www.collegeduniacarnival.com/

