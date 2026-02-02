Olympic medallist and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom has released a formal apology following a wave of public criticism over remarks made during a recent television appearance. In a video shared via her social media channels, the boxing icon sought to address the fallout from her interview on Aap Ki Adalat, where she spoke candidly about her personal life and the end of her marriage. 'Mary Kom Had Affair With Junior Boxer' Alleges Her Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer; Claims To Have Their WhatsApp Messages (Watch Video).

The controversy was sparked by comments regarding her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer (Onler), and his past as a local football player. Mary Kom’s initial statements like "ek rupya bhi nahi kamaya (not earned a single rupee) and appeared to dismiss grassroots sports, led to accusations of elitism and a lack of respect for the struggling beginnings of many Indian athletes.

In her clarification video, a visibly composed Mary Kom explained that her televised comments were the result of "years of suppressed pain" and emotional distress following her divorce in April 2025.

"I never intended to insult or demean any individual or community, especially the wider male community," she stated. "My statements were purely personal, linked to emotional conflicts, and were never meant to promote any negative ideology or generalise against all men."

Addressing the specific backlash from the sporting community, Mary Kom clarified her stance on "gali" (street) football. She expressed deep regret for how her comparison of Onler to legends like Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia was perceived.

The boxer emphasised her respect for the football fraternity, stating: "I am a boxer, but I deeply love football. Every great athlete begins from the streets; it is through hard work and dedication that they become icons. My statement was never against any sport or any player." ‘Truth Must Be Decided in Court, Not on TV’: Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom-Karung Onkholer Row.

The ongoing dispute has brought the private life of the "Magnificent Mary" into the public eye in an unprecedented manner. While her 2014 biopic depicted a supportive partnership, recent years have seen a breakdown in the relationship involving serious allegations.

In her Aap Ki Adalat appearance, Mary Kom accused Onler of financial fraud, alleging he had transferred properties into his name and withdrawn funds without consent. Onler has since denied these claims, countering with allegations of infidelity, claims that Mary Kom has chosen not to address directly in her latest statement.

Despite the personal turmoil, Mary Kom reaffirmed her commitment to the nation and her sport. She concluded her apology by appealing to her fans for continued "love, blessings, and support" as she navigates this transition.

