BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers borrowers a chance to compare business loan interest rates of multiple lending partners. This helps entrepreneurs and business owners get the best deal to expand and grow their businesses. Checking the business loan interest rate prior to borrowing is essential as it allows one to make informed decisions before opting for a suitable solution. The following table offers a snapshot of the various partners along with the interest rates.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan: PCB Agrees to Proposed Date Change of IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 Match in Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: The loan details mentioned above are subject to change at the lender’s discretion. Apart from easy comparison of options, one can enjoy the following benefits by applying for business loan on the platform:

- Access to funds ranging up to Rs 50 Lakhs

Also Read | Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 Date and Time in India: Know Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

- Fast and simple online application

- Collateral-free financing with minimal paperwork

- Speedy processing and disbursal Interested individuals can use the loan amount to boost working capital, purchase advanced equipment, lease or buy office space, stock up on inventory, hire skilled staff and more. One can apply for a business loan seamlessly on the Bajaj Markets App or website and get access to other financial products.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)