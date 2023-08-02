The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of the originally scheduled date of October 15 as PCB has agreed with ICC and BCCI on a proposed change of dates for two of its matches. Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game. The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regard to the deployment of security on the first day of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. India vs Pakistan: Fans Book Hospital Beds in Ahmedabad With Surge in Hotel Room Prices Around IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 Match Date.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Earlier it was also reported that Pakistan's participation in the upcoming tournament in India is set to be decided by a high-level committee headed by the country's sports minister Bilawal Bhutto. The committee will meet and reportedly seek permission from the ICC and BCCI to send its security delegation for checking the venues where Babar Azam and his team will be in action. Pakistan’s Participation in ICC World Cup 2023 To Be Decided After High-Level Committee Meeting: Report.

Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).