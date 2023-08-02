Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The day falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Shravana, which corresponds to the month of July or August in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, August 27. Shravana Putrada is also known as Pavitropana Ekadashi and Pavitra Ekadashi. The day is known as Shravana Putrada Ekadashi to differentiate it from the other Putrada Ekadashi in Pausha, which falls in either December or January, which is also called Pausha Putrada Ekadashi. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

The fast is observed by couples who desire a son. This day is especially observed by Vaishnavas, followers of Vishnu. As Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 date, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 Puja Vidhi, and all about the auspicious day.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 Date

This year, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, August 27.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi will begin on August 27, 2023, at 12:08 am and end on August 27 at 9.32 pm. Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, devotees should bathe early in the morning and wear clean clothes. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu on a yellow cloth and light a ghee diya and agarbatti in front of the idol. Now make a Panchamrit and offer it to Lord Vishnu along with yellow clothes, yellow flowers, sandalwood, betel leaf, Tulsi leaves, Naivedya, sweets etc. Devotees should visit Lord Vishnu's temples and worship the Lord. Devotees should chant Vishnu Mantra and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Chalisa, Narayan Stotra and Shravan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha. Perform aarti of Lord Vishnu and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and ask to fulfil your wishes. One should not consume rice, lentils, and other edible items on the day of the Ekadashi fast.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Significance

On the day of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, devotees observe a 24-hour fast. They worship Lord Vishnu, like any other Ekadashis, and seek his blessings. The vrat is also observed by couples who are longing for a son. The fast is observed by both husband and wife who do not have a son long after marriage. While every Ekadashi has a separate name and is prescribed for certain goals, the goal of having sons is so great that two Putrada (giver of sons) Ekadashis are devoted to it.

Watch Video: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Worshipping Lord Vishnu is a common rite on all Ekadashi days, including the Putrada Ekadashi, to get rid of all sins, to beget children, sons in particular, and to attain salvation. On this day, devotees longing for a son keep the fast, sleep in the room where Lord Vishnu is worshipped. Engaging in donations to Brahmins in the form of money, food, clothes etc., is considered auspicious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).