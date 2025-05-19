HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Bajaj Markets makes it easier for individuals to compare and apply for personal loans from 20+ lenders through a single digital platform. With several trusted banks and NBFCs offering their products on the marketplace, users can conveniently evaluate interest rates, loan amounts, tenures, and other key features, all in one place.

Whether one requires funds for travel, education, medical emergencies, or any other purpose, Bajaj Markets offers access to personal loans of up to Rs55 Lakhs with flexible repayment options. Furthermore, applicants can benefit from minimal documentation, quick approvals depending on the lender's terms and policies.

The application process is also streamlined, allowing users to make informed decisions that suit their financial needs and repayment capacity.

All one needs to do is enter their basic information like mobile number, pincode, name, etc. Applicants will then get loan offers from lenders as per their eligibility. One can then choose as per their requirement.

By simplifying loan comparison and providing access to multiple lending partners, Bajaj Markets enables a hassle-free borrowing experience for users across India.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com

