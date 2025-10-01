PNN

New Delhi [India], October 1: India's leading corporate gifting company, Consortium Gifts, proudly announces the launch of its grand Diwali 2025 campaign, "Aap Aur Aapke Apne", running from 20th September to 20th October, 2025. The campaign, designed as a celebration of relationships and trust, aims to elevate the festive gifting experience for businesses and brands across India.

At the heart of the campaign lies influencer-led visibility with the Mystery Box Gifting, where specially curated luxury yet practical gifts are unveiled to audiences in engaging and trend-forward ways. The campaign has already crossed over 1 million reach on reels and social media engagements, reinforcing Consortium Gifts' dominance as a forward-thinking player in the gifting industry.

Regional Voices, National Impact

Recognising India's diversity, the campaign uniquely taps into regional language-centric content. Employees from Consortium Gifts' network across India have come forward as storytellers, creating relatable and culturally rich narratives in Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Awadhi. This approach not only strengthens the campaign's grassroots impact but also positions corporate gifting as a universal yet personal gesture that resonates with every corner of the country.

Exclusive Product Showcase

"Aap Aur Aapke Apne" highlights newly launched high-end gifting solutions tailored for Diwali's festive spirit and beyond. Some standout offerings include:

* A luxury Poker Kit Set for the upcoming party season.* Chess and Wine Kit Set, merging sophistication with leisure.* Multifunctional Cable Kit Set, meeting tech-first needs of today's professionals* Shantanu & Nikhil 3-Piece Luxury Set, featuring eyewear cases in exclusive colors.* A wide range of AI-powered and tech-integrated convenience products, celebrating innovation in Made in Bharat style.

Storytelling Narrative - "Building Bonds That Matter"

The campaign's story narrative pays tribute not just to clients but also to the faces and shadows behind the brand, employees who consistently innovate and deliver, clients who trust Consortium Gifts year after year, and partners who align with its commitment to quality, timeliness, and out-of-the-box solutions.

Speaking about this form of storytelling, Gaurav Bhagat, Managing Director & Founder, Consortium Gifts, said, "Diwali is more than just a season, it's a celebration of trust, gratitude, and relationships. At Consortium Gifts, we believe in creating experiences that go beyond gifting, reflecting the spirit of India's innovation and culture. 'Aap Aur Aapke Apne' is our tribute to the bonds that matter most, whether it's with clients, employees, or communities. This campaign reflects our brand's outlook: to continuously redefine corporate gifting on national, regional, and global scales while staying true to the values of quality and innovation."

Adding to the thought, Anubhav Pandey, Chief Strategy Officer, Consortium Gifts, said, "With 'Aap Aur Aapke Apne', we are building an integrated strategy that unites influencer marketing, regional storytelling, and luxury product innovation. By blending digital-first engagement with traditional festive values, we're setting a new standard for how brands and businesses approach corporate gifting. The response to our Mystery Box Challenge alone, with over a million impressions, signals that the market is ready for campaigns that are not just about products but about experiences that connect deeply and last longer."

This Diwali, Consortium Gifts invites businesses and brands to join the celebration of bonds, innovation, and the joy of giving, because gifting is not just about products, it's about people.

