Rishab Shetty surprised audiences with his 2022 hit Kantara. Not only did he write and direct the film, but he also delivered a performance that gave viewers goosebumps, earning him a National Award for the Best Actor. The film also starred Sapthami Gowda and Kishore. Now, Rishab is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated sequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, which features Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’: Pawan Kalyan Backs Ticket Price Hike in Andhra Pradesh Amid Regional Cinema Debate, Says ‘Art Should Unite, Not Divide’.

The mythological action thriller aims to delve deep into the ancient origins of the Bhoota Kola aradhane of the Tulunadu regions of Dakshina Karnataka.. Rishab Shetty wants to show the world the significance of demigods in Dakshina Kannada, highlighting how they serve as divine guardians of the land and protect the devotees who worship them.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’:

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Review

Ahead of its grand theatrical release on October 2, first reviews for the Kannada film are out, and it looks like critics are loving it. Actor-critic Kuldeep Gadhvi took to his Instagram stories and shared his review of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. Showering praises on the film, he wrote, "I just watched Kantara: Chapter 1 and let me tell you - this movie is pure goosebumps from start to finish. With a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, it is a powerful cinematic experience. The first half may feel like a slow burn, but once the second half begins, the grip and intensity takes the film to another level - absolutely outstanding."

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Receives Positive First Review

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rishab Shetty Shines!

Gadhvi added that Rishab Shetty owns his character in the film and once again delivers a performance that will be remembered for a long time. He shared that Gashlan Devaih also played a strong negative role, and even Rukmini Vasanth did her part well. The cinematography by Arvind S. Akshyap is also breathtaking. Another critic, Ravi Chaudhary, praised Rishab Shetty’s start on X and called the film a “mind-blowing prequel.”

‘Kantara: Chapter’ Review

Just watched #KantaraChapter1 🔥 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ (4.5/5) What a mind-blowing prequel! Rishab Shetty once again proves why he is a master storyteller. The visuals, the divine aura, the raw emotions & the epic climax – goosebumps guaranteed. If Kantara (2022) was magic, this… pic.twitter.com/MWKL7KNg7B — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) October 1, 2025

More About ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts to action or violent scenes. The film was awarded U/A certificate. The movie also stars Jayaram, Kishore, Prakash Thuminad and Prakash Thuminad in key roles. The movie is backed by Hombale Films.

