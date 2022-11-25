New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Analytics and AI solutions company, Course5 Intelligence, has launched its first multi-year scholarship program for higher education - the Course5 Academic Scholarship Program in association with Swades Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO working towards rural empowerment and development. The company initiated this program on Wednesday with the first batch of 40 scholarship winners from rural Maharashtra. The students will be mentored and supported throughout the duration of their chosen courses.

Launched under the company's corporate social responsibility function called Course5 Cares, the current program will fund undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Engineering and Technology for capable students from economically underprivileged backgrounds. The visionary industrialist Jamsetji Tata once said, "What advances a nation or a community is not so much to prop up its weakest and most helpless members, but to lift up the best and the most gifted, so as to make them of the greatest service to the country." This scholarship program enables Course5's purpose which is to support talent that has high potential and give them the exposure, platform, and ecosystem to thrive. The program will seek to enable these students to be the best at what they do and work with the best companies in the world.

While the company will provide the scholarships, Course5's employees will partner in this initiative by mentoring the students to become industry-ready. Course5 will also provide internship projects to the students and may hire them upon graduation.

The Course5 Academic Scholarship Program will be enabled by Swades Foundation. They will help identify deserving students with due diligence on their educational and economic backgrounds, ensure the funds provided by Course5 are used as intended and monitor students' progress till completion of their studies.

Commenting on this initiative, Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Course5 Intelligence said, "The privilege to get a higher education goes a long way in shaping a lifetime of opportunities for a person and the generations that follow. This aligns with Course5's purpose of creating world-class talent and giving it an opportunity to thrive. We will provide both financial support and mentoring to these students. We believe that supporting students who are capable and who will go on to achieve professional success will create a ripple effect of growth and upliftment of their entire families and communities. We're grateful to Swades Foundation for supporting our goals and ensuring the efforts reach the most deserving students. I wish every student the very best in their endeavors."

Mangesh Wange, CEO of Swades Foundation, said, "Providing equal opportunities to rural communities, especially to the young ones, is a must for the sustainable development we want to achieve for India! This Course5 Academic Scholarship Program powered by Swades Foundation starts with forty such aspiring children from rural Raigad to pursue higher education, achieve their dreams and contribute to the development of their families, village, and the nation. I sincerely thank Course5 Intelligence for their support and together we wish to reach many more needy rural students across India."

Course5 Intelligence caters to many Fortune 500 companies across the globe. The company's clients span Technology, CPG, Retail, Media, Telecom, Pharma & Lifesciences, and other sectors. Through various initiatives under Course5 Cares, Course5 seeks to create a meaningful and lasting impact on individuals, society, and the broader ecosystem. Over time, the scholarship program will be expanded.

Course5 Intelligence Limited ("Course5") focuses on helping organizations drive digital transformation using artificial intelligence ("AI"), advanced analytics and insights. Course5's AI-driven products and solutions and IP-led solutions are supported by industry-specific domain experience and the latest technologies and aim at enabling organizations to solve complex issues relating to their customers, markets and competition at speed and scale. Course5 combines a multi-disciplinary approach to data integration across structured and unstructured data sources to help businesses grow through informed decision-making. Course5's clients include four of seven world's largest companies by market capitalization as of November 30, 2021, four of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in terms of net revenue in 2020, and two of the five largest CPG companies in terms of net revenue in 2020.

Swades Foundation aims to drive rural empowerment through best practices, modern technology and values. The Foundation aims to empower lives through 360-degree development across Health, Education, Water & Sanitation and Economic Development.

