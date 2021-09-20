Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Creditas Solutions, India's leading FinTech in delinquency management, announces the appointment of Ramakant Khandelwal, former Marketing and Digital leader from PAYBACK India, as the Chief Product Officer.

An industry veteran with 21 years of experience across multiple segments including BFSI, Loyalty, and FMCG, Ramakant has demonstrable track-record to scale business growth, achieve goals, and drive profitability. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from IIT Roorkee and an MBA degree from MDI, Gurgaon.

Most recently, Ramakant has worked with PAYBACK India in progressive leadership roles as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer and Head - Financial Services and e-Commerce Partnerships. In his last stint, he was responsible to drive adoption and growth of digital platforms to deliver strong business growth and superior customer experience.

Prior to this, Ramakant has been associated with ICICI Bank in varied roles in the Payment and Cards division covering Credit, Debit, Prepaid and Commercial cards where he played a key role in driving product growth, strategic partnerships and customer engagement.

"Ramakant is a deeply experienced leader with a proven track record of working closely with customers to develop insights, solve business challenges, and create value. He will play a vital role in the evolution of our existing products, while also driving the development of innovative new features to fuel further growth," said Anshuman Panwar, Co-Founder, Creditas Solutions.

"Creditas Solutions has redefined the debt collections experience by building a tech-oriented product that is non-intrusive and intuitive. I am excited to be joining at this moment in the Creditas' journey and look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the products that are ground-breaking, rooted in innovation and are drivers of change for the collections industry," said Khandelwal.

Ramakant's appointment follows the recent appointment of Sriram Ramnarayan, former Thomson Reuters Senior Executive, for the position of Country Head - India and South East Asia Business, as Creditas continues to strengthen its senior leadership team.

