Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant launched the iPhone 13 series globally last week. The company also launched iPad Mini, iPad, Watch Series 7 along with the iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 13 Series has been available for pre-order in India since September 17, 2021, via Flipkart, Amazon India and other retail outlets. Now, Vodafone-Idea has announced a special cashback offers for customers who pre-order the iPhone 13 smartphone via its website. New Apple AirPods & Redesigned iPad Pro To Be Launched Next Year: Report.

As per myvi.com, on pre-ordering the iPhone 13 phone, the handset will be delivered to the customers on the first day of product availability i.e. on September 25, 2021. Vi has also announced cashback benefits with several REDX postpaid plans including Rs 1,099 REDX pack, Rs 1,699 REDX Family pack, Rs 2,299 REDX Family plan. It is important to note that this offer is available for Vodafone-Idea postpaid customers only. Moreover, the company will provide double data benefits to iPhone 13 purchasers on the recharge of the Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone 13 Mini is priced from Rs 69,900 for the 128GB variant, iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage. The Pro and Pro Max models are priced from Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900. All models of the iPhone 13 Series come powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

iPhone 13 & iPhone Mini sport a 12MP dual rear camera system whereas the Pro and Pro Max variants get a 12MP triple rear camera setup. The Mini variant features a 5.4-inch screen whereas iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro flaunt a 6.1-inch Super Retina display. The iPhone 13 Pro Max model sports a 6.7-inch display.

