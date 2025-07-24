NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. ('Company'), a leading player in the Consumer Durables player, today announced the successful repayment of the final tranche of its Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) with principal amounting to Rs. 300 Crs. This milestone marks the full repayment of the total debt of Rs. 2,125 Crs undertaken for the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. ('Butterfly'), a 75% subsidiary.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The repayment effort has involved settling all five scheduled tranches, reinforcing the Company's strategy to minimize debt and thereby significantly reduce interest costs. As a result, the Company can channel more resources into future growth initiatives, innovation, and shareholder returns.

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, Group Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, commented, "With the repayment of this final tranche of NCDs of Rs. 323 Crs (Principal + Interest), we are pleased to announce that we have transitioned to a zero-debt position. This significant milestone is a testament to the resilience and effectiveness of our business model and operational strategies, which have generated consistently strong cash flows year after year."

Also Read | AIFF Technical Committee Shortlists Three Candidates for India National Football Team Head Coach Role, Former Boss Stephen Constantine in Final List.

He further added, "As we move forward, we will continue to drive sharp capital allocation decisions, ensuring that we invest responsibly in initiatives that foster sustainable growth. Our robust cash flow generation has allowed us to repay the full debt in a short time frame. Our commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet positions us well for future opportunities and solidifies our commitment to delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders.

This achievement underscores the Company's dedication to financial discipline and efficient management, reinforcing its ability to navigate challenges while paving the way for future growth and profitability."

CGCEL is India's market leader in Fans, no. 1 player in Residential Pumps and has leading market positions in its other product categories. The Company manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products - Fans, Lights, Pumps and Appliances including Kitchen Appliances. The Company has strong dealer base across the country and wide service network offering robust after sales service to its customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)