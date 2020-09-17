Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has won a Gold Stevie® in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

Manish was honoured in the category of 'Executive of the Year- Computer Services' as an acknowledgement towards the stellar leadership, impactful Covid-19 response and strong growth achieved under his direction and guidance at CSS Corp.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Was Not Rajput, Descendant of Maharana Pratap Cannot Die by Suicide, Says RJD MLA Arun Yadav.

Organizations are striving to navigate through the new normal in these unprecedented times. Amidst the uncertainty, CSS Corp, under Manish Tandon's leadership at the helm, has reflected consistent growth and progress for the employees and the organization at large.

His technology-led differentiation approach has expedited innovation and digital transformation in the company, with a continued focus on the people front. Tandon's people-first approach was at the fore when CSS Corp announced salary hikes, variable pay and promotions in April 2020, when the impact of the pandemic was at its highest. Under his leadership, the company has been growing its revenue at a steady double-digit growth rate and is among the few IT services organizations to accelerate its growth post the pandemic.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online for All KKR Fans Ahead of IPL 2020.

"It is indeed an honour to be a recipient of the prestigious Stevie Award. This has been possible because of the passion and tireless efforts of the entire CSS Corp family and their indefatigable spirit to conquer and excel against all odds. I am proud of the resilience that the company has shown and accept this award on behalf of the global CSS Corp family," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp.

More than 3,800 nominations from 63 nations, across organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)