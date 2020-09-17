Kolkata Knight Riders is known as one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise has won the IPL title twice under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. In this edition of the IPL 2020, we shall have Danish Karthik leading the side once again and the team would be looking forward to changing their wheel of fortune. Now in this article is surely for the fans of the KKR as we bring to you HD wallpapers and images of your favourite franchise. But before that, let’s read a bit more about the franchise’s stint in the last season. KKR IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Kolkata Knight Riders did not qualify for the qualifiers last season. Out of the 14 games in the IPL 2019, the team won six games and lost eight. The team lost was placed on number five of the IPL 2019 point table with 12 points in their kitty. The team was had quite a few slips in the last season. Their spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a forgettable season last year as he could only snap four wickets from nine games. This year the biggest threat faced by KKR is their spin department as there are no good names who could replace Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav if the two get injured.

Sunil Narine has also lacked consistency in recent times. The team will be relying heavily on the services of Narine and Yadav. Now, let's have a look at the HD wallpapers and images of KKR.

Team KKR in the nets (Photo Credits: File Photo)

KKR

Team KKR Celebrating their win (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the nets (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Sunil Narine with team KKR

Sunil Narine with team KKR (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Gautam Gambhir leading from the front in one of the previous editions

Old Photo With Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Another one with Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa

Team KKR (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Captain Karthik

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Team Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing against Mumbai Indians on September 23, 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The matches will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

