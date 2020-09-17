Patna, September 17: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Arun Yadav has made a controversial remark on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Arun Yadav said Sushant Singh Rajput was not a "real Rajput" because those belonging to Maharana Pratap's clan cannot commit suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: CBI Collects Late Actor’s Documents, Diary, Laptop and Mobile from Mumbai Police; Interrogates Key Witnesses in the Case.

"He was not a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap cannot die by suicide... We are sad. He should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back," Yadav can be heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI. His remarks drew flak from the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to a political row in Bihar where the political atmosphere is charged in view of the upcoming assembly elections. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: 'CM Pe Comment Karne Ki Aukaat Rhea Chakraborty Ki Nahi,' Says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Sushant Singh Was Not Rajput, Says RJD MLA Arun Yadav:

#WATCH: He was not a Rajput, as descendant of Maharana Pratap cannot die by suicide... We are sad, he should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back: Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav#SushantSinghRajput (16.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/nRkciaG4Cn — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

"There cannot be a more bizarre and shameful statement than the one made by the RJD MLA on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which has moved the entire nation. The MLA should seek an apology from the people of the state and Sushant’s fans,” JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad was quoted by PTI as saying. BJP leader Nikhil Anand abhorred Yadav's comment and said its "rubbish and covered in casteism mentality".

