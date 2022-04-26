New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/Oswaal Books): In contrast to other national-level entrance exams, the NTA CUET has grown to be the most comprehensive in the country. This year's competition will be fierce, with 53 central universities taking part in the entrance exam. Because you will be competing against a large crowd, you must make meticulous preparations.

Since the exam is relatively new, many of you may be concerned about which subjects to study, how to plan your study, and so on. Having good domain knowledge of the subjects you studied up to class 12, should help you in passing the exam with flying colours. Working on your time management and speed is also important for passing the entrance exam.

General Test Series Section: CUET 2022

The general section of the NTA CUET 2022 exam is the one that will fetch you the most marks. If you want to raise your overall score for the NTA CUET 2022 exam, focusing on this section will bear fruit. Working diligently on the Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning sections will help you achieve exceptional results in the NTA CUET 2022 exam.

Logical reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude are one of few subjects that students loath, but little do they know is they can enhance your marks 2-fold with little practice. We have compiled a few tips to help in understanding how you can score full in logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

How to get the highest scoring in logical reasoning in the NTA CUET 2022 exam?

Most of you may believe that logical reasoning is something that you can ace by simply reading the books. However, if you take this road for the NTA CUET 2022, you will almost certainly end up in big trouble. Keep following tips in mind to score big.

Make problem your own:

You've probably heard that the 'x' method of problem solving is superior to the 'y' method. But don't give in to all these temptations!! Try to figure out your own problem-solving style. With this, you will achieve better and more outstanding results in the NTA CUET 2022 exam.

Solve in a methodical order:

Make it a habit to write down all the information provided for the logical reasoning problem as you solve it. This will provide your mind a clear picture of the problem, allowing you to devote adequate time to solving it. For this section, try solving the problem step by step. This will eventually help you in scoring well in the NTA CUET 2022 exam.

Solving Simple Problems:

You can get more points by first completing the simple problems. When you jump right into the difficult problems, there's a chance you won't be able to solve them in a go. Furthermore, you will waste a significant amount of time attempting to solve harder problem.

How to score in quantitative aptitude in the NTA CUET 2022 exam?

Since most students are afraid of Math, they believe that quantitative aptitude is solely based on math and that they will fail it. But with right guidance it can be one of the easiest sections of the NTA CUET 2022 exam to score. Keep following tips in mind to score big.

Take Baby steps:

Just by looking at the syllabus you may be overwhelmed. Ponder about it and choose a topic for the day, don't hustle to complete all in one day.

Make revision notes:

Always make revision notes, this will help you during fast revision and will make your concepts clearer.

