Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6: Treta Marketing and Services Private Limited, in collaboration with Ellen College of Design, is thrilled to announce the successful culmination of Cutting Chai Season 3 - an electrifying open mic competition aimed at providing a platform for young and talented individuals to display their skills. Held on November 5, 2023, at Ellen College of Design, Jaipur, the event witnessed an overwhelming response from participants in various categories including singing, music, dancing, comedy, and debate.

A vibrant mix of aspiring individuals brought their A-game to Cutting Chai Season 3, captivating the audience with their exceptional performances. The event showcased the incredible talents of the youth and left no room for doubt that the future is in safe hands.

In association with Royal Akt Tour and Travels, the official travel partner, the first prize of a captivating trip to Thailand was awarded to Ram Soni for his impeccable beatboxing skills, leaving the crowd in awe.

Karan Sharma, with his outstanding stand-up comedy act, seized the second prize - a delightful getaway to Goa. Karan's ability to entertain and amuse the audience left everyone in splits.

The event was powered by Shilpkar, a leading name in the industry, whose unwavering support contributed to the success of Cutting Chai Season 3.

Royal Akt Tour and Anjali creation contributed as associates of the entire event.

Regrettably, Ram Yadav, the Managing Director of Ellen College of Design, was unable to attend the event but conveyed his apologies and extended his best wishes to all the participants.

Aditya Tikku, Managing Director of TMS Pvt Ltd, shared his fantastic experience at the event, expressing his admiration for the participants and motivating them to continue nurturing their talents through his inspiring words.

"Cutting Chai, known for its commitment to showcasing talent and providing thrilling experiences, continues to be a testament to the team's dedication to creating opportunities and rewarding its participants. Cutting Chai is aimed at providing a vibrant platform for aspiring talents to showcase their skills. It is a celebration of creativity and passion, where individuals from various backgrounds come together to exhibit their talents in a supportive environment," said Aditya Tikku.

"With the resounding success of its previous seasons, Cutting Chai has grown into a renowned platform that nurtures and empowers the budding talents of the country. Season 3 of Cutting Chai proved to be no exception as it showcased extraordinary and innovative talents that are ready to take on the world", he added.

Pashan Tikku, team member of Cutting Chai commended the outstanding performances and praised the efforts made by the participants.

Jaspreet Walia, expressing gratitude on behalf of the entire organizing team, proposed a heartfelt vote of thanks to all the participants, sponsors, and supporters for making Cutting Chai Season 3 a grand success.The event was conducted by Vishwajeet and Ritika.

Lucky Draw Winner Announced for Goa Trip!

The Cutting Chai team has also announced the winner of the highly anticipated Lucky Draw held during the Cutting Chai event. After a thrilling selection process, the lucky draw number XECJ0RFCR19094 has been chosen as the winning number!

The fortunate winner will be awarded an unforgettable Goa trip, filled with sun, sand, and adventure. This exciting prize is a token of appreciation from the Cutting Chai team for the incredible support and enthusiasm shown by the event attendees.

