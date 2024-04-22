BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: D. E. Shaw India, part of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, has announced its sponsorship of the Great International Developer Summit (GIDS) 2024, from April 23 to 26 in Bengaluru, India. Now in its sixteenth year, GIDS is one of Asia-Pacific's largest conferences for software developers, having hosted more than 70,000 attendees since its inception. Lakshmi Prasad Koneti, managing director and a member of D. E. Shaw India's Operating Committee, said, "We are excited to support GIDS again this year. We especially look forward to reconnecting with this vibrant community of developers and technologists as our presence in Bengaluru continues to grow." Conference attendees will have the chance to stop by D. E. Shaw India's booth and meet with the firm's tech and recruitment teams to learn more about the tech landscape and career opportunities at the firm. They'll also have the chance to attend informative sessions on April 25 and 26, during which experts from the firm's tech teams will provide information on the following tools developed in-house:

Also Read | TCS New Variable Pay Policy Now Linked to Work From Office Factor, Employees Who Work From Home for Over 40% of Time Won’t Be Eligible.

* A Kafka application state recovery service* A high-performance hybrid computing scheduler

Dilip Thomas, founder and CEO of Saltmarch Media, which organizes GIDS, said, "GIDS 2024 stands at the confluence of innovation, technology, and community, offering a unique platform for industry leaders like D. E. Shaw India to share insights and foster connections. We are thrilled to have such a distinguished participant, underscoring our commitment to elevating the discourse around the future of software development and digital transformation."

Also Read | Neha Hiremath Murder Probe Update: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says 'Hubballi Murder Case To Be Transferred to CID, Special Court To Be Set Up'.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products. Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals expressed or implied in this release were or will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein have continued or will continue at all or in the same manner as described herein.

Contact Details: media-inquiries-india@deshaw.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)