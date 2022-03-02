New Delhi/Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Crown Group Defence, the numero uno technology provider, component manufacturer and a strategic partner to Indian defence forces supporting the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative will showcase its indigenously developed technology innovations in manufacturing, maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing for Army, Navy, Air Force, Land Force as well as homeland security systems at the 12th DefExpo from March 10-14 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

In line with this year's DefExpo's vision to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in defence, the Crown Group Defence's exhibits at the DefExpo will demonstrate their various groundbreaking Make in India industrial development capabilities for the Indian Defence Forces.

Some technologies on display would include the ones the Group has agreements with major international OEMs to support the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, INS Jalaswa, Naval Warships and the Submarines at the naval bases including UAV / RPAs.

Crown Group Defence with active businesses in Defence Engineering for over 40 years, providing support to Marine Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Military Engineering and Weapon systems to the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Land and Aviation forces has established itself as one of the most reliable players in the MRO sector for defence services. They are one of the only organized and fully equipped players in India that are present across the Nation catering to the maintenance, repair & servicing of Indian Naval Ships, Military Aircrafts and Army weapon systems.

The Group has established three verticals to service the needs of Operational Readiness of the Indian defence sector through its group companies, which are:

-'Dynatron Services Private Limited' (DSPL) and 'OSK India Private Limited' (OIPL) for Marine Engineering

-'Aviatech Enterprises Private Limited'(AEPL) and 'Zealtek Enterprises Private Limited' (ZEPL) for Aerospace and Avionics

-'C1 India Private Limited' for Cyber Security and online product support.

"We are uniquely placed as an ideal partner of choice for global OEMs, manufacturer of spares and components in affiliated manufacturing clusters Aircraft and Ship modernization under the 'Make in India' & 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' scheme of the Government of India. The Group already have robust partnerships with leading manufacturing companies across the globe. DefExpo 2022 provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our leadership in indigenously developed manufacturing and servicing prowess, contributing to India's ever-growing aerospace and defence requirements," said Vice Adm Paras Nath (Retd.) AVSM, VSM, Group President, Crown Group Defence.

"We are in talks for tie-ups with major foreign OEMs for maintenance, repair, servicing, modernization of the existing billions of dollar inventory of the Indian Defence services," added the Group President.

At the DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Crown Group Defence is looking forward to announce its partnerships with multiple major global OEMs in the field of Defence products to induct the latest technologies to provide manufacturing and MRO services for critical equipment in use by Indian defence forces which has till now been dependant on the foreign OEMs for critical support.

Maintaining the defence equipment supplied by foreign OEMs is an expensive and time-consuming affair for the Indian Defence sector as these have to be mostly sent overseas for repairs. The Crown Group Defence has enhanced its biggest workshops and maintenance facilities in Karwar, Sewri, Mumbai; Verna, Goa, Chennai to provide full MRO support in a very short span of time at a significantly lower cost to the Indian Defence forces to help keep Indian Defence forces battle-ready.

Dynatron Services has sole authorisation for repairs and maintenance of Gearboxes and thrusters from ZF Marine (Germany) and exclusive partnership with Kubota engines Japan coupled with Mase Generators, Italy to help support the MRO sector in the Indian Navy.

OSK India has an exclusive cooperation agreement with United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia, the largest shipbuilding company in Russia for maintenance & servicing of Indian naval ships and manufacturing and supply of spares. OSK India has recently repaired critical weapon equipment modules for the Indian Navy.

Aviatech Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (AEPL) which has Strategic Partnership with RAC MiG provides post-warranty Product Support of MiG 29K/KUB aircraft, Associated Systems, Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Special to Type Test Equipment (STTE) present in the inventory of the Indian Navy.

The Marine division is also working towards establishing capability for manufacturing propulsion shafting and Magazine Fire Fighting System (MFFS) for warships and submarines in collaboration with the foreign OEMs.

The Crown Group Defence has tied up with international OEMs for providing Handheld Anti-Drone System and through its CMM level 5 IT company, C1 India, also developed indigenous products for AI and Big Data Analytics-driven solutions for Data Management and Predictive Intelligence for National security. The Anti-Drone System is built to mitigate burgeoning threats posed by drones and UAVs and intelligence transport of explosive and biological payloads and air traffic interruptions - impacting civil and defence aviation.

Keeping with the Government's focus on promoting self-reliance in the defence manufacturing and positioning India as an exporter of military hardware, Crown Group's focus is on indigenisation of a wide range of Defence engineering products through in-house research and development to make India' Aatmanirbhar' in Defence manufacturing and to keep delivering on the "Make in India" vision by partnering with global OEMs to induct the latest technologies to provide manufacturing and MRO services for critical equipment in use by Indian defence forces, as it is imperative for the Indian Defence forces to keep their equipment in combat-ready condition.

"Our participation at the DefExpo will strengthen our commitment to make India 'AatmaNirbhar' in Defence manufacturing and to help keep the Indian Defence forces battle-ready," said Vice Adm Paras Nath (Retd.), Group President, Crown Group Defence.

