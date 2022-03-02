Motorola is rumoured to launch the Moto G22 smartphone soon. The company recently launched the Edge 30 Pro model in the Indian market, and now, it is planning to introduce a new phone under the G Series. The company is yet to announce the launch date of Moto G22. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications have been leaked online. Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to the leaked renders, Moto G22 will come with a centrally positioned punch-hole display and a thick chin. A power button and volume rockers are located at the right edge. The back panel reveals a triple camera module with an LED flash and a Motorola branding at the bottom.

In terms of specifications, Moto G22 is said to sport a 6.53-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset might come with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper. The device is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and might run on Android 12 OS.

