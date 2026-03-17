PNN

New Delhi [India], March 17: Across urban India, the age at marriage and first childbirth is steadily rising. Education, financial independence, career aspirations and changing social expectations have reshaped when families begin. While this social shift reflects progress, biology has not evolved at the same pace.

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Data from the National Family Health Survey show that the median age at marriage for women in India has increased from about 19 years in the early 2000s to roughly 22 years today. In large cities the numbers are higher, with many women marrying between 26 and 30. The age of first childbirth is also rising, now averaging around 24 years nationally and significantly higher in metropolitan areas. Globally the shift is even more pronounced. In many developed countries the average age of first time mothers has crossed 30 years.

Delayed parenthood intersects with important biological realities. Female fertility begins to decline gradually after the age of 32 and more sharply after 37. By age 40 the chance of natural conception per menstrual cycle falls to about 5 percent, compared with roughly 20 to 25 percent in the early twenties.

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Dr Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant Molecular Hematology and Oncology, explains that genetics plays an important role in these trends. "Human DNA accumulates small changes with time. In men, sperm cells divide continuously throughout life. Each division carries a small chance of copying errors in DNA. With increasing paternal age the number of these divisions increases and therefore the probability of new genetic mutations also rises."

Research suggests that children inherit roughly one to two additional genetic mutations for every year of paternal age. While most of these mutations are harmless, a small fraction are associated with disorders such as achondroplasia, Apert syndrome and Noonan syndrome. Advanced paternal age has also been linked to higher risks of autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia and certain childhood cancers. Studies have reported that children of fathers aged 40 to 49 may have up to a fivefold increased risk of autism compared with children of fathers under 30.

Maternal age affects reproductive risk through a different mechanism. Women are born with all the eggs they will ever have and egg quality declines over time. As a result chromosomal abnormalities become more common in later pregnancies. The risk of Down syndrome rises from approximately one in 1250 births at age 25 to one in 350 at age 35, one in 100 at age 40 and about one in 30 by age 45.

Pregnancy complications also increase with age. Miscarriage rates rise from about 10 percent in women under 30 to nearly 35 percent by age 40 and over 50 percent after age 45. Older mothers are also more likely to develop gestational diabetes, hypertension and preeclampsia. These conditions increase the risk of premature birth, low birth weight and neonatal complications.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, senior hematologist and transplant physician, notes that advanced maternal age also brings important hematological challenges. "In clinical practice we increasingly see pregnancies in women in their late thirties and forties presenting with blood related complications. Iron deficiency anemia affects nearly 50 percent of pregnant women in India, and the burden is often greater in older pregnancies. In addition, the risk of pregnancy associated thrombosis is four to five times higher during pregnancy and the postpartum period, particularly in women with advanced age, obesity or underlying medical conditions."

Assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization, egg freezing and preimplantation genetic testing have expanded options for many couples. However success rates also decline with age. IVF live birth rates are about 40 percent per cycle in women under 35 but fall to around 15 percent by age 40 and below 5 percent by age 45 using a woman's own eggs.

Dr Nathany notes that these realities often become visible only in clinical settings. "As a genetics and genomics specialist I often meet couples who come to us after years of infertility or parents who discover that their child has a rare genetic condition. Many of them say they were unaware that age could influence fertility and genetic risk so strongly. Our goal is not to create fear but to ensure that people understand the biological timelines involved."

The message is simple. Social choices evolve with time, but human biology follows its own rhythm. Understanding that balance allows families to make more informed decisions about the future.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)